King Charles is expected to make some serious decisions

King Charles has decisions to make

King Charles is dealing with a lot in his first month as the new mo9narch. He held a meeting on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and reportedly unenthusiastically said "Oh Dear, Oh Dear Back again?" Now Truss has resigned because her recent decisions led to a market tumble and she admitted that she could not deliver what she had promised the conservative party.

Rishi Sunak is expected to succeed Truss and will be the second Prime Minister in the first 45 days of the King's reign. Truss stepping down will not be the only change in the UK government as this comes in the midst of the world waiting to see if the new monarch will make two specific changes. The world is watching to see if he will declare that his wife is called Queen Camilla instead of Queen Consort and if he will confirm his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet a prince and princess.

The monarchy needs to change

The delay while the king is changing other royal titles leaves many to believe he will not formally recognize the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Charles announced that Prince William and Princess Kate would now become The Prince and Princess of Wales so the republic is expecting him to move on the other issues.

Royal watchers say King Charles II needs to streamline the monarchy and he has already stated he will only have seven full-time working royals. He is scaling down his coronation and British citizens have sad they want to see the royals earning their own income. If the monarchy is to survive the king will have to address issues that were not dealt with during his mother's reign and show himself to be a man of the current times.