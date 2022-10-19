General Hospital fans want Cam and Joss to work out but the writers may have Dex come between them

Cameron and Josslyn ABC General Hospital screenshot City TV

General Hospital fans respond to poll

Soaps in Depth recently polled General Hospital viewers on whether or not they wanted Jossyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) to stay together to break up. The results indicated that 65% of respondents want Joss and Cam to remain a couple and 35% want to see them split. The way the storyline goes, it looks as if the majority will not get their wish, and Ms. Jacks will end up with Dex.

Since their one night together the couple have not been intimate and also has been heading in separate directions. Joss has been wrapped up in the mob world of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and living a life Cameron knows nothing about. She has been having close encounters with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) and helped save him when Sonny's henchman had him chained dup and was about to torture him. Josslyn also assisted Dex and wanted to help him clean up after his unfortunate encounter.

McCoy gave a revealing interview with Soap Opera Digest where she shared her opinion that Cam and Joss never bounced back after the sex tape scandal and added regarding her character's behavior: “I think she does feel guilty about it,” McCoy allowed, “but I think she’s also a bit put out by Cam’s behavior. She’s constantly like, ‘Cam did this, so it’s fine that I’m doing that.’ I think it’s her natural tendency, because of her guilt, to try to justify her own behavior.”

Joss will have to make a decision

Both Sonny and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) have warned Dex to stay away from Joss but that's probably not going to happen. Dex and Joss have chemistry and since she is no longer spending time with Cam her feelings for Heller may grow. The duo will possibly be thrown into some situation where they cannot keep their hands off of each other and break Cameron's heart.

When the truth comes out that Heller was working for Michael all along Joss won't like being deceived considering she hates that Cam kept her out of the loop with Spencer Cassadine's secret. Be on the lookout for General Hospital spoilers and updates related to what comes next for Joss, Cam, and Dex.