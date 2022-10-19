The Bold and the Beautiful fans say enough: Dollar Bill dropped Katie quicker than Ridge turned on Brooke

Brooke is the center of attention on The Bold and the Beautiful Soaps.com B&B screenshot

B&B fans say they have had enough of Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful fans were in the midst of their disgust over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walking away from his marriage to Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and choosing Taylor Hayes ( Krista Thompson) when they were hit with another predictable yet disturbing scenario. It's bad enough that Ridge and Taylor are committing adultery so quickly and now Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is staking his claims to a married woman.

On Wednesday, Bill ran straight to Deacon Sharpe's (Sean Kanan) living abode and announced that Brooke was his and for Deacon to back off. Sharpe did not know anything about what happened with Brooke and Ridge and he has been spending his time with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). He seemed blindsided by the fact that Bill was so cocky and sure of himself.B&B fans are saying they wish these men could find women other than Brooke to fight over but the writers obviously enjoy this storyline.

He turned up his nose inside of Deacon's home and then threw money on the floor with his picture on it. Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful are shaking their heads at the writing and the scenes these veteran characters are given. Bill is too old to think his money can buy him anything and to still be pining away over Ridge's "Logan." Some fans had hoped something would work out between Bill and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) but the writers keep him stuck on his ex.

Dollar Bill is less stable than Ridge

Bill had just recently spoken to Katie Spencer ( Heather Tom) and asked her if she would reunite with him and roughly 24 hours later he is after her sister. This is a messy situation as fans can see that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton ) and his mother in la are really close lately. Spoilers are teasing that Brooke and Liam might end up in bed together which would serve Bill right for sleeping with Steffy Forrester ( Jackie Wood) when she was married to his son.

Brooke has been in bed with Eric Forrester (John McCook) both of his sons and his stepson so sleeping with Dollar Bill's son would not be a stretch. It's not clear how any of this is going to work out but B& fans are not happy that Bill ran back to Brooke so quickly. Someone else who is now upset is Sheila because she knows how Deacon feels about Brooke and will be worried he might leave her. This could lead Shelia to strike out somehow and attempt to get Brooke out of the way. Stay tuned to The Bold and Beautiful and find out if Deacon and Bill end up vying for Brooke's affection.