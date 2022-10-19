Sean Kanan inks two year deal with The Bold and the Beautiful while also performing in Cobra Kai

Sean Kanan Screenshot Soap Central via Netflix

Sean Kanan shares good news

When Sean Kanan returned to The Bold and the Beautiful fans did not see how his character Deacon Sharpe could last long because of his connection to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Now Kanan has announced that he just inked a new 2-year deal with the CBS soap and Bell Phillip productions. He can also still be seen in the Netflix series Cobra Kai as Mike Barnes.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will be excited to hear that Deacon will remain in LA and also curious as to how his current situation will work out. Sharpe is literally sleeping with the enemy and harboring a fugitive and Sheila promises to implicate him if she is caught. The writers obviously have a long-term plan for Deacon but have not revealed it yet.

Kanan is excited about his future

Hopefully, something more will be written for Kanan and his character can move beyond working at a restaurant and hanging out in his apartment with Sheila. He recently has an altercation with Bill Spencer (Don DIamont ) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who now finds herself single. Deacon deserves a real love life and to be out of Shelia's clutches so perhaps in the next two years, The Bold and the Beautiful will do right by him.

Sean Kanan says of his Cobra Kai character that he is glad that Mike has evolved from when he originated on The Karate Kid III. Be sure to tune in to Netflix to catch the actor and also on The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what the future holds for Deacon.