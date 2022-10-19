William Moses and Denise Crosby cast as Jeff and Carolyn Webber on General Hospital

Jeff and Carolyn Webber finally come to Port Charles

William Moses and Denise Crosby Soap Opera Network screenshot

General Hospital has finally cast actors to portray the parents of Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Carolyn Webber has never been seen on the ABC soap but Jeff Webber was originally portrayed by Richard Dean Anderson. Willaim Moses who in his early acting days was known as Billy Moses will have the role of Jeff and Denise Crosby will be playing Carolyn. ABC has not given a date for when these characters will first appear.

Mosley's two most notable roles were portraying Cole Gioberti on Falcon Crest, and Ken Malansky in the Perry Mason movies, He also played Tim in the film Mystic Pizza, and has appeared in series like How to Get Away with Murder, JAG, Murder She Wrote, The Love Boat Fantasy Island, Crossing Jordan, All Mcbeal, CIS Miami, Mad Men, and The Good Doctor. He also starred in the holiday classic Christmas Child.

Explosive scenes are coming up on General Hospital

Crosby portrayed Lt. Tasha Yar on Star Tek The Next Generation and starred in the original Pet Sematary. She has appeared in shows like Baywatch Diagnosis Murder, NYPD Blue, and THE X-Files and Suits. She also portrayed Lisa Davis for a few episodes on Days of Our Lives. Be on the lookout for General Hospital spoilers and updates related to Liz and her parents. Every indication has been given that she does not want them in her life so stay tuned for some explosive scenes when they hit Port Charles.