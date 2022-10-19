Haunted UVA: The Auxillary Hospitality House

UVA Auxillary Hospitality House Google screenshot

The hospitality house was not very hospitable

This morning a memory came to me from 2003 when my mother was a patient at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, My husband and I had to talk to her doctors early one morning so we spent the night prior at the UVA Auxillary Hospitality House which was in walking distance of the hospital which was constructed in 1817. The hospitality building had an old dated feeling although it was established in 1982.

Charlottesville has a rich history and it felt as if I were back in time during the Civil War Days and both my spouse and I felt as though we were in a time warp. As soon as we entered the hospitality building a cold chill came over me and did not leave me until we were out of there the next morning. I was very uncomfortable and although I did not see anything and nothing went bump in the night there was a thick feeling in the air as if we were being watched by an unseen evil.

I clung to my husband the entire night and prayed often. As a child, my great-grandmother told me that if I encountered any spirits to ask what in the Name of the Lord they wanted. She said if they were evil and not of the Lord they would disappear. My grandmother taught us to call on Jesus if anything odd happened so I believe my previous prayers kept us safe. The room where we were supposed to rest and relax was not showing itself to be very hospitable.

Sensitive but not seeing

The feeling we experienced is not easy to define but others who have known it can concur that it's as if "something" was hovering and did not want us there and if allowed would have ripped us apart. There are people who are described as "Sensitives" because they have heightened awareness of the atmosphere even when they do not see anything to back it up.

It is my opinion that whatever was there could look but did not have permission from the Creator to manifest or harm us. Former Satanist John Ramirez said during an interview that wherever there were strong -prayers he could not practice evil. I wish I had talked to someone or researched this decades ago but with my mother being placed in hospice my mind and time were elsewhere.

I cannot find anything online about the old building which now has been replaced with modern facilities but I did find many stories about how "haunted" the grounds of UVA are said to be. The East Lawn, Edgar Allan Poe Room, and Alderman Library all have a history of hauntings and sightings of spirits from too many people for them to be ignored. I have been reaching out to find out if anyone else had any type of encounter in the hospitality house and will update this article or write a new one should the information be provided.