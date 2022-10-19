Netflix postpones Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries due to conflict with The Crown

King Charles Insider screenshot

Another delay for the Sussexes and their docuseries

A new wrinkle has been added to the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries and this time the Sussexes are not at fault. Marie Claire is reporting that the issue is taking creative license for the streaming service and their popular series The Crown. The most recent episode of season four has led to an outcry from British citizens for portraying then Prince Charles as wanting Queen Elizabeth to abdicate so he could have the throne.

.Friends of King Charles are calling for a boycott of the series because they say the content in this latest episode of The Crown is a lie. Netflix has been "accused of fabricating a ‘’ smear against King Charles by depicting him secretly plotting to oust the Queen when he was Prince of Wales". Netflix responded by saying it "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events” but making up such a serious conversation that never happened is not a historical event.

The episode shows Charles suggesting to a former prime minister that his mother needs to step down so that he can be the reigning monarch. The Former Prime Minister in question Sir John Major said such a meeting between him and then Prince of Wales never happened and called the scene a 'load of malicious nonsense." Malcolm Rifkind, who was the Foreign Secretary under Mr. Major said it was 'pure fantasy'

Netflix stands by its decision

Netflix defends its right to creative license and says they were portraying a possibility of what may have taken place. This 9is confusing as the streaming service has also depicted actual events and the mixing of truth with fiction on such a serious matter has upset a lot of people. Some say this is particularly disrespectful to the memory of Queen Elizabeth who only recently passed away.

Roya experts and news outlets around the world have often published articles suggesting that Charles would never be ing and that Prince William would be chosen by the queen to succeed her but they were based on speculation. There has never been any report to indicate that King Charles actually wanted his mother out of the way and portraying him as a "king in waiting" is also disrespectful to the reigning monarch. Now the controversy has led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries being shelved.