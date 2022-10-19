Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silence

Danny Masterson WSL 10 News screenshot

That 70s Show actor accused by three women

News 10 is reporting that actor Danny Masterson who became a household name when he starred as Hyde in That 70's Show has been accused of rape. Three women have now come forth accusing him of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s in his home. All three as well as the actor were members of the Church of Scientology at the time but only Masterson remains active.

One female was a longtime girlfriend, of the actor the second was a longtime platonic friend, and the third was someone he had recently met. Each of the women said they hesitated to come forward earlier because Scientology teaches that everything should be handled "in-house." Two of them claim the Scientology church pressured them into silence but Masterson has denied the charges. During a pre-trial hearing Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo stated:

"This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” She added that she would allow "its discussion as a reason why the women delayed reporting to authorities".

Scientology will not be the focus

In 2021, testimony during a preliminary hearing to determine whether Masterson should go to trial included frequent use of Scientology lingo. The attorneys did not understand and had to ask the witnesses to explain. The witness list for the trial is full of former and current members of the church, which "has a strong presence in Los Angeles." Celebrities who have joined Scientology. include Tom Cruise, and John Travolta, Former members include Lisa Marie Presley Leah Remini, and Jerry Scienfield.

Masterson's first lawyer claimed his arrest was the result of anti-religious bias from police and prosecutors and unsuccessfully attempted to subpoena alleged communications between the accusers and actress Leah Remini", who wrote a book and hosted a documentary series about what she believes are the dangers of Scientology.

Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Emily D. Baker, who now works as a legal analyst and podcaster said. “I don’t think the general public has an overwhelmingly positive view, I think there is a lot of skepticism.”