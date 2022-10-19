Finola Hughes shares her thoughts on Valentin and Anna's steamy romantic scenes and Hollywood's view of women

Valentin and Anna GH ABC screenshot

Finola Hughes sets the record straight

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on General Hospital is a cougar of sorts. Hughes is 62 and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine) her on-screen love interest is 54. Fans had been waiting a long time to find out if these two would go beyond the friend's zone and when they finally did it was sizzling. Hughes recently shared her feelings about that love scene and said she was surprised by the positive comments. The chemistry between Stuart and Hughes is off the charts and the long wait seemed to ay off.

Hughes said she liked that young people got to see that older adults do have romantic encounters and she is grateful for the opportunity to have been given this storyline. The veteran soap actress said that Hollywood often tells order females they are done and she hopes her scenes with Stuart will let everyone know there is no expiration date for female actors. "Maybe we’re just starting to regard women that they don’t have a ‘sell by’ date,” she added. “It would be nice. It’s a battle hard won.”

Vanna might be a super couple

Longtime soap fans can recall the early 1980s when super couples were popular like Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alphonso) on Days of Our Lives. There was always a build-up with obstacles in their way and when they finally made love for the first time the fans were elated. General Hospital viewers got to watch Anna and Valentin come to terms with their pasts, distrust one another, begin working together and finally fall in love and it was worth the wait. "Vanna" might just become a super couple as well as being super spies.