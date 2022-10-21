Soap vet Adrienne Frantz asks her followers for prayer

Adrienne Frantz and Scott Baialey The List screenshot

Adrienne Frantz reaches out via Instagram

Soap vet Adrienne Frantz recently reached out on social media and asked for prayers for her family. The actress portrayed Tiffany Thorne on Sunset Beach, Amber, Monroe on The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, and Sophie Faversham on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. In an Instagram post on Oct. 17 tFrantz shared that three members of her immediate family her father John Frantz, mother, Vicki Frantz and her daughter Amelly Bailey are currently experiencing serious health issues.

“Prayers please!” the actress wrote. “[This] past week, my Amélie was in the hospital with a virus and super high temp, Dad was in ICU with stroke, [and] now my mom is in the hospital with sepsis! Please say prayers for her and that they can figure this out!”

Frantz's followers comply

Frantz's followers including former castmate Tracey Bregman (Lauren Baldwin) on The Young and the Restless complied and let her know they were praying for her. Frantz married fellow soap actor Scott Bailey on November 11, 2011 who portrayed Sandy on GUIDING LIGHT; and Miles, on DOOL: .BEYOND SALEM. In addition to daughter Amelle the couple has two sons, Lion and Killian..

In addition to her soap roles Adrienne Danielle Frantz has been in the following films: "Chicken Soup for the Soul", "A-Holes Anonymous," "Justified," "The Perfect Girlfriend," and "Maternal Instinct." She also had roles in That 70s Show and The Wild Thornberries among other television series. Frantz was born on June 7, 1978 and in addition to acting she is a singer/songwriter.