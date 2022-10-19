Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real

Former Satanist John Ramirez CBN screenshot

For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.

Ramirez grew up in the Bronx in a home where his father abused him and called him names like "stupid" and "dummy." He says both of his parents were into 'Spiritualism.” and influenced by Santeria He claims: I was being taught and trained with high rank devil worshippers into Spiritualism,” says John. “I went to sneaking into funerals, acting like I knew the person that died because I wanted to buy the soul of that person that died, because I can get that soul and put it on somebody and (they’d) die the same way. When drug dealers got killed in the street, I wanted to run out and get the blood, because I can use that human blood to do witchcraft.”

John told TBN that he became a high priest in Palo Mayombe, a form of African Spiritualism. He said the devil tod him that he had to go into the neighborhood in the spirit realm in order to weaken things in the natural,” and he left his body home and traveled via astral projection. He claims he traveled through different boroughs, regions, states, and countries. He would speak curses into the neighborhood, but found out that when people were praying he had no power over them. He says those neighborhoods were sanctified and blessed through prayer and he couldn't touch them.

Ramirez goes on to say he went to church with a friend and went forth for the altar call and became demon-possessed and began choking the pastor. He had super strength and could not be contained until someone told him to say "Jesus is Lord." Once he said that the demon left him but he continued a battle between good and evil. He went 30 days of feeling paralyzed in his sleep with evil tormenting him and being unable to speak. Medical science calls this night terrors or sleep paralysis but Ramirez calls it evil.

Ramirez says Halloween is not fun that it is filled with evil and Christians should have nothing to do with it. The comments after his video are varied with some people applauding him, others doubting him and a few who are indifferent.