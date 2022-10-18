Could Steffy be as evil as Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

This happy family will not last long on B&B CBS B&B screenshot

Steffy may be no better than Thomas

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been focussing on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his erratic behavior but his sister Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) is actually quite as sinister in her own way. Steffy has many loyal followers but she has been pretty devious and manipulative when it comes to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and has slept with him more than once even though she knew he was married to Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle.

Steffy is the one who talked her brother into believing that Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) should be used out of Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) life. Steffy has disrespected Brook to her face and talked trash about her to Hope and practically pushed Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) into going after a married man. Steffy intercepted Brooke's phone call when she had planned a romantic night for Ridge and told her to leave her dad alone.

Steffy is the one who called Ridge to say that Taylor was leaving LA for good and got him interested in going to Aspen. She badgered her dad day after day about how he and Taylor belonged together and never stopped. The deeds of her brother are on a more dangerous level especially now that he has framed Brooke for calling CPS. Steffy comes across as a whiny, nagging, spoiled princess who throws a tantrum when she does not get her way.

Thomas and Steffy must answer for their manipulation

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful felt sorry for her when it was believed that John Finnegan (Finn) was dead and then the storyline went in direction of amnesia leading her to believe Liam was still her husband. Now that Finn has returned from the dead so to speak Steffy thinks its her mission to determine the future of her parents and that's a bit much for an adult child and quite out of order.

Spoilers indicate that Thomas will not be able to hide his CPS secret for much longer and the truth will throw Steffy for a loop and she deserves it. All of her planning and undermining Brooke at every turn was in vain because it is based on a lie. Many B&B fans say the scenes with Steffy and Thomas plotting at work are disturbing but they will soon have to come to terms with meddling in their father's marriage so stay tuned.