Could Steffy be as evil as Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJlXL_0idmHLd400
This happy family will not last long on B&BCBS B&B screenshot

Steffy may be no better than Thomas

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been focussing on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his erratic behavior but his sister Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) is actually quite as sinister in her own way. Steffy has many loyal followers but she has been pretty devious and manipulative when it comes to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and has slept with him more than once even though she knew he was married to Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle.

Steffy is the one who talked her brother into believing that Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) should be used out of Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) life. Steffy has disrespected Brook to her face and talked trash about her to Hope and practically pushed Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) into going after a married man. Steffy intercepted Brooke's phone call when she had planned a romantic night for Ridge and told her to leave her dad alone.

Steffy is the one who called Ridge to say that Taylor was leaving LA for good and got him interested in going to Aspen. She badgered her dad day after day about how he and Taylor belonged together and never stopped. The deeds of her brother are on a more dangerous level especially now that he has framed Brooke for calling CPS. Steffy comes across as a whiny, nagging, spoiled princess who throws a tantrum when she does not get her way.

Thomas and Steffy must answer for their manipulation

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful felt sorry for her when it was believed that John Finnegan (Finn) was dead and then the storyline went in direction of amnesia leading her to believe Liam was still her husband. Now that Finn has returned from the dead so to speak Steffy thinks its her mission to determine the future of her parents and that's a bit much for an adult child and quite out of order.

Spoilers indicate that Thomas will not be able to hide his CPS secret for much longer and the truth will throw Steffy for a loop and she deserves it. All of her planning and undermining Brooke at every turn was in vain because it is based on a lie. Many B&B fans say the scenes with Steffy and Thomas plotting at work are disturbing but they will soon have to come to terms with meddling in their father's marriage so stay tuned.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Steffy Forrester# Jackie Wood# Jacqueline Macinnes Wood

Comments / 101

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
44348 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Salem, VA

The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem Virginia

From the end of the US Civil War in April 1865 there have been stories of people seeing reenactments of battles or of Confederate soldiers walking or riding horses through certain areas in Virginia. There are numerous books written about such encounters and haunted Battlefields. This article addresses what was told to me about an encounter with the supernatural by two teenagers around 2003 or 2004. To fully understand what they say took place we must go back to the source.

Read full story
Virginia State

Tens of thousands of Virginia voters sent incorrect information on where to vote

Virginia voters sent wrong informatinFOX 5 News screenshot. The accusations of voter fraud during the last presidential election were unfounded bu accidents and computer glitches do happen as was the case this past week in certain areas of the Commonwealth. The Washington Post is reporting that tens of thousands of voters in Virginia were sent incorrect information with midterm elections only a few weeks away. The Virginia Department of Elections issued a release that revealed that more than six million notices were mailed to all registered voters in the state but in some locals, there was missing information.

Read full story

General Hospital's Kathleen Gati returns to her roots

Kathlene Gati is a natural blondeTwitter screenshot. General Hospital fans have known Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht) as a beautiful dark brunette or a raven-haired vixen. There have been older photos of her in her younger days where her hair was lighter an fans may have assumed she died it. The actress recently revealed that she has returned to her natural hair color which actually is blonde. While many women, especially actresses lighten their tresses Gati says she is a natural blonde and has decided to go back to her roots. The new hue should be noticed when Obrecht is next on the screen.

Read full story

General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer

Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.

Read full story
14 comments

Tristan Rogers drops a major hint about a "veteran" General Hospital character involved with Holly's kidnapping

Tristan Rogers teases a GH mysterySoaps in Depth screenshot. Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) on General Hospital recently gave an interview with Soap Opera Digest that was excerpted in Soaps in Depth where he dropped a major hint about the future of Port Charles. Rogers was away from the ABC soap for a period of time and he was vocal about veteran actors not getting enough screen time. He shared with SOD that a major "veteran" character was going to be behind what happened to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).

Read full story
3 comments

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie

If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.

Read full story
36 comments

Emma Samms return to General Hospital will be temporary due to health issues

Emma Samms 62 has been battling symptoms from Long-Covid since 2020 but she has made her way back to General Hospital and fans are ecstatic. The actress said she can only walk a short distance, has breathing issues, and cannot stand long. Her onscreen love interest Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers found her Thursday in the Quartermaine boat house and it was a reunion worth waiting for.

Read full story
17 comments
Roanoke, VA

SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

SKYDOG pays tribute to The Allman Brothersskydog screenshot. The Allman Brothers Band had some of the biggest hits of the 1970s including Ramblin Man, Blue Sky, Soulshine, Blues, and Trouble no More. SKYDOG - A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band will take place at 5 Points today October 22 from 6:30-11 pm and fans can relive the Southern Rock classics of this popular band who are behind numerous songs that have made an impact and left an enduring music legacy.

Read full story
1 comments
Bedford, VA

Virginia Tech says Invasive Spotted Lanternfly can kill local vineyards if not contained

Invasive Spotted Lanternflies on grapevineSevenfifty screenshot. Invasive spotted lanternfly warning for Virginians. Last week Virginians received the good news that the Samurai wasp was getting rid of nasty stinkbugs that have invaded the area and now comes a report of another predator insect. The invasive Spotted Lanternfly which came to this continent about seven years ago could cause a lot of damage to vineyards if not contained according to researchers at Virginia Tech.

Read full story

General Hospital Spoilers: Victor Cassadine has set up major calamity in Port Charles

Victor Cassadine is causing problems in Port CharlesABC General Hospital screenshot. Victor is behind a lot of the current Port Charles drama. When Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) first returned to General Hospital t looked as if he were going to use the Ice Princess diamond to control the weather and for a while, PC residents were complaining of the unusually warm weather in January and February. This plot was dropped after Shaunessy was off the soap earlier in the year due to hip replacement surgery Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was convicted of stealing the Ice Princess because Victor set her up. She is still on the West Coast in jail for a crime she did not commit.

Read full story
3 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker reveals why he really returned to Genoa City

Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless will be filled with revelations. Audra Charles (Zuykela Silver) will be grilling both Nate Hastings ( Sean Dominic ) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to glean information from them and Tucker will discuss with Audra his true reason for returning to Genoa City. McCall has said he wanted to connect with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Dominic Chancellor) River and Rain Ware) as well as reunite with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) but these are minor things compared to what he is really after.

Read full story

Simone Biles says put the Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes back as ebay is banning their sales

Simone Biles says don't dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for HalloweenSimone Biles screenshot. Simone Biles says "Don't" dress up like Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. Gymnast Simone Biles is imploring people to not dress as serial killerJeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. Online sellers like ebay are reporting that Dahmer related merchandise is being offered since the movie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story appeared on Netflix which claims that 56 million households viewed the show.

Read full story
14 comments

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.

Read full story
158 comments

Royal expert Katie Nicholl gives reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may lose their royal titles

The Sussexes may lose their title and their children may never officially be recognized. On a daily basis since King Charles ascended the throne there have been rumors about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will or will not retain their royal titles. Royal expert Katie Nicholl has been plugging her new book The New Royals by revealing excerpts in various media outlets and now she suggests there are reasons the King may oust the Duke and Duchess and Sussex and strip them of their titles.

Read full story
155 comments

Terrifier 2 was made "violently disgusting" on purpose

The team behind the latest slasher film Terrifier 2 said they made it "Violently disgusting" on purpose. The result has been moviegoers shaking and crying, vomiting, and or fainting while viewing the horror flick. Not everyone is interested in being frightened to the point of losing consciousness or bodily fluids but being terrified is raking in money at the box office.

Read full story
12 comments

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane comes clean to Jack about LA

Friday on The Young and the Restless the moment fans have been waiting for finally arrived. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters ) comes clean to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman)about her past. She tells him she fell in love with a man named Jeremy who wined and dined her and took her to exotic locations until she found out he was using her to launder money. Jermey always smet Diane and they never flew int he same plane. She one day checked her bags when he was slate and found a lot of money.

Read full story
10 comments

Emma Samms first scenes on her return to General Hospital reveal Long Covid symptoms

Emma Samms returned to General Hospital as Holly Sutton on Thursday and her first scene was lying face down in the mud on the grounds of the Quartermaine mansion. The veteran actress has shared that she is dealing with Long-COVID since contracting the coronavirus in 2020. She said the illness limits her ability to walk and breathe and she spends her days off lying in bed. Samms said she told GH execs if they wanted her back her actions would be limited.

Read full story
28 comments

King Charles is expected to make some serious decisions

King Charles and the new royalsRoyal family channel screenshot. King Charles is dealing with a lot in his first month as the new mo9narch. He held a meeting on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and reportedly unenthusiastically said "Oh Dear, Oh Dear Back again?" Now Truss has resigned because her recent decisions led to a market tumble and she admitted that she could not deliver what she had promised the conservative party.

Read full story
73 comments

Lauralee Bell is back as Christine on The Young and the Restless

Lauralee Bell returns to The Young and the RestlessSoaps.com screenshot. Fans enjoy Lauralee Bell returning to The Young and the Restless. Thursday on The Young and the Restlessfan favorite Lauralee Bell returned to Genoa City as Christine Cricket Blair to assist Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbank) in adopting a child. Christine located a mother who wants to give her baby up for adoption and "Messsa" or Terriah" are considering this option. They are waiting on the mother to respond with whether or not she will choose them as adoptive parents.

Read full story
16 comments

Hunter King and Michael Mealor one year after leaving The Young and the Restless

Hunter King and Michael MealorScreenshot Soaps.com. In October 2021 Michael Mealor and Hunter King both left The Young and the Restless and fans were saddened, The duo portrayed Kyle Abbott and Summer Abbott who were known as "Skyle" and were one of the most popular couples on the CBS soap. On-screen the Abbotts moved to Milan where Summer worked for Marchetti and Kyle continued to work for Jabot Cosmetics. They were mentioned from time to time and viewers continued to hope Mealor and King would return.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy