A Christmas Story Christmas airs on HBO MAX in November

A Christmas Story CNN screenshot

A true sequel to A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story is a holiday classic and truly a nostalgic film. This holiday season if you desire traditional entertainment that gives you the warm fuzzies HBO MAX will be airing A Christmas Story Christmas on November 17. The original film debuted in 1983 and for decades could be seen on AMC for 24 hours straight during the holiday season on Christmas Eve.

Baby Boomers and their parents who grew up with traditional snowy Christmases in the Roanoke Valley could see themselves in the film or remember their past fondly while watching the movie. Cutting down Christmas trees, school plays, singing carols, exchanging gifts, and church pageants about the birth of Christ were a part of the holiday season for many in this neck of the woods. Today the school systems do not even acknowledge Christmas so there are no plays, exchanging gifts, or singing of carols and the time out of classes is now a winter break instead of a Christmas holiday.

A Christmas Story CNN screenshot

Just in time for the holidays

In the past, there have been several attempts to revise the iconic classic that just did not cut the mustard like a television movie a theatrical sequel a direct-to-video sequel and a musical. CNN is reporting that the HBO offering will be the real deal as Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as an adult Ralphie Parker who goes back home during the holiday season and in addition, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward reprise their roles as Randy Parker, Flick, Schwartz, and Scut Farkus

The trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas shows the inside of Ralphie's old home and brings back all those fond memories. Darrin McGavin who starred as Ralphie's dad passed away in 2006 and the new film will be dedicated to his memory. Julie Hagerty will take over the role of Mrs. Parker because Melinda Dillion, who originated the character retired from acting in 2007. The film was co-directed by Billingsley and Vince Vaughn and the action and adventure will take place in the 1970s, 30 years after the original movie.