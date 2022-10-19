SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government funding

SPCA Spayghetti SPCA Facebook screenshot

Annual SPAYghetti fundraiser helps local animal shelter

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting its biggest yearly fundraiser on Tuesday, October 18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington Boulevard NE which is just off Williamson Road Lunch will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can eat in or opt for takeout. The annual SPAYghetti lunch and dinner are only $10.00 and all money raised will support the local animal shelter.

The SPCA is not affiliated with the ASPCA and does not receive any government funding so they really need local support. Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director said the following to WDBJ 7. .“A lot of people think we are associated with the ASPCA and we’re not. We do not receive any kind of funding from them. Every SPCA is separate and like I said, we don’t receive any kind of government funding so really our donations and our events are what keep us going. It’s imperative for the pets in our care to receive the best care that they can, so we have to be able to pay for those spay and neuter surgeries, microchipping, in order to get those pets out the door and to loving homes.”

There will be a bake sale for dessert and raffle prizes. If you are not able to participate please remember that the Roanoke Valley SPCA needs local support and you can donate or adopt an animal at any time. The SPCA is located at 1340 Baldwin Ave.NE off of Orange Ave. The shelter's Facebook page indicates that the food for the SPAYghetti will be provided by Olive Garden.