The Bold and the Beautiful fans wonder if Thomas is evil or perhaps his tumor returned?

Thomas Forrester Soaps.com Howard Wise B&B screenshot

Does Thomas have another brain tumor?

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are divided regarding what is currently going on with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Some believe he is evil and vindictive while others are considering that his brain tumor might have returned. Could Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have been right about Thomas all along?

B&B fans have expressed their sentiment about Brooke and Liam always putting Thomas down as if they don't have problems of their own. It seemed as if Thomas was truly trying to make amends and move past his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle). Viewers are still wondering if the kiss between the two onMonday was real, a dream, or a hallucination and this should be cleared up on Tuesdaty.

Thomas has done some pretty horrific things in his past but sticking too the present what he did to Brooke was pretty low. He stood there in front of his stepmother with a menacing look on his face cutting away at the apple with that knife. He risked a CPS investigation and losing his son in order to get Brooke away from his dad. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Is Thomas simply evil?

Thomas took a big risk as things may not have gone as he planned. Surely he and his sister Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) know that forcing a couple together will not work. Thomas should have learned from the past that tricking Hope into falling for him will not work. In the meantime Liam as decided that he is Brooke's protector and the two of them have been spending a lot of time together.

Brooke has proven she will sleep with just about any man so turning t Liam romantically even though he is her daughter's wife and her ex-husband's son is no big deal. Liam does not think straight all the time either because if he did he would not have slept with Steffy and had to wonder if her baby belonged to him. Thsi group of adults is borderline on incest so anything is possible.

If Thomas is simply a psychopath there does not seem to be redemption for him but if the brain tumor has returned it would explain his deeds as the first time it happened. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were hoping spoilers this past summer were correct and Thomas had straightened up, gotten over his Hope obsession, and would find new love. At this point it does not look like any of that will happen so stay tuned.