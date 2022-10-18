Emma Samms shares how Long-Covid limits her speech and movement on the General Hospital set

Emma Samms PEOPLE screenshot.

Holly Sutton is back with limitations

Emma Samms is back as Holly Sutton on General Hospital and her fans are excited that she has returned. Everyone is waiting to find out why she was being held prisoner and how she escaped. There have even been suggestions that Holly might be the hook killer. The reason it took so long for the character to appear in Port Charles is that Sutton was dealing the effects of Long-Covid 19 and continues to have health issues.

.In an interview with PEOPLE Samms gave details of her harrowing experience. and how now she is being affected due to complications from Long-Covid 19 which include limitations while taping scenes. She said: “I told them if I stand still for too long, I might fall over. I might lose my voice if I talk too much. I sometimes sound gaspy.” She added, “I said, ‘Basically, think senior citizen and not a fit one. Just think in those terms when you are writing for me.'”

Emma Samms is a professional

More than 16 million people in the United States currently experience ongoing symptoms from the coronavirus which is known as Long COVID. As a result of this disease, many are no longer able to work full-time. Samms, 62 became infected with COVID in March 2020, and now two and one half years later she faces daily battles with "fatigue, breathlessness, blood pressure changes and, after a second bout with the virus in June, tinnitus (chronic ear ringing)."

She added "I'm so cautious now. If I look at a distance to walk, I think, 'How unwell will I feel if I walk?' I'm always clocking, 'Where's the nearest hospital?' My inclination is to lie still in a quiet, dark room. That's the only safe place health-wise for me," "And I am so not alone."It's an ongoing mass disabling event, and it's been frightening to witness." "For me, it's been a battle of the wills to accomplish anything.

Emma Samms is a talented actress and a fan favorite and loyal General Hospital viewers will no doubt be expecting her to get through her scenes in such a way that no one can tell anything is wrong.