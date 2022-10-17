BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

BTS NBC screenshot

BTS will be joining the South Korean Military

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"

BTS, is Korean for “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” or “Bangtan Boys.”, and is also called Beyond the Scene. The Korean K-pop (Korean pop music) band shot to international stardom in the late 2010s but now it will at least temporarily come to an end. The group's representatives announced the news Monday, confirming a day many hoped would never come.

BTS NYT screenshot

The group will reconnect in 2025

BigHit Music released a statement that said that the oldest member Jin (29) will be the first to serve, and the sextet will reconvene as a group again around 2025 after all their of service commitments have been filled. BTS' members have already been granted a two-year extension that had left their future uncertain and divided the nation over whether to let the beloved band have a further delay or skip the draft entirely.

South Korean law requires that "all able-bodied men are expected to serve 18 to 21 months in the military to defend against the threat from the country's nuclear-armed neighbor, North Korea. But the law allows for special exemptions to be made for some, including athletes, musicians and others who enhance the country's prestige."

BigHit Music said in the statement that the K-pop stars were "honored to serve" their country and this was the "perfect time" for the announcement following a "phenomenal" concert in support of "Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030."