AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the Garden

Preventing injuries from farming

Farming is hard work and if you’re not careful, it can take a toll on your body according to WDBJ 7 News who spoke with Garland Mason, program coordinator for AgrAbility Virginia Masons said “A lot of farmers during the growing season have a hard time finding time to rest and recuperate from that manual labor, and so, thinking about the way you’re holding your body, your posture, the way that you’re bending and stooping, over time that can wear out your body, if you’re not in the most gentle and correct positioning,”

This is why the Roanoke Foodshed Network is hosting a workshop called “Feeling Good on the Farm & in the Garden” on Wednesday, October 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. The workshop will take place at Lick Run Farm, located at 1626 10th Street NW, in Roanoke. It's free and no registration is required. Attendees will be able to ask questions and also try out the tools.

A beneficial network

The Roanoke Foodshed Network is made up of several organizations working together to address farming and food systems in the Roanoke Valley. AgrAbility Virginia is one of them and assists farmers who have disabilities to help them get the job done. The workshop will show how "using the right tools and implementing some simple strategies" farmers can enjoy doing what they love without sustaining severe bodily injury.

Mason also told WDBJ 7 News “We show folks these tools that are designed to help with body mechanics and ergonomics so you’re not straining your back, so that you’re taking stress off certain parts of your body that might be injured or sore or tired, and reduce the need for stooping and bending.” Those who attend the worship will learn how to "implement strategies like planting cover crops to reduce the need for weeding and using drip irrigation systems".

The free workshop is open to the public, and will also benefit those who have home gardens and do work around their property. If you desire to learn more about AgrAbility, they will be holding a virtual workshop on Wednesday, October 19, at 2 p.m. where you will hear success stories from participants in the program and you can ask them questions. To access the virtual presentation click here.