Varied fundraising methods in the modern day church

Manipulation in the church

A recent article in the Christian Post asks the question "Is the church the bride of Christ or just a fundraising machine"? The article discusses manipulation being used to bring money into ministries. This brought back memories of my personal experience with fundraising not just for the church but also for spiritual leaders and the best way to describe it is to compare the experience to an age-old folk tale.

Stone Soup Theology

In many previous articles over several Internet platforms, I have shared how I had a Stone Soup experience in more than one church. For anyone not familiar with the fairy tale here is the gist of it. A beggar asks a woman to give him a meal and she lies that she has no food in her home. He pulls a rock from his pocket and says he can make a marvelous meal if he only had (for example) some onions. The woman is intrigued and says she believes she has an onion and proceeds to get one from her cupboard.

The beggar continues naming foods one by one (I'm improvising) like carrots, potatoes, a bit of beef, green beans, peas, etc. until the woman has enough to make him a delicious stew. She excitedly runs and tells her neighbors that she now knows how to make soup with only a stone and is oblivious that everything came from her own cupboard.

Let the games begin

My first and most vivid experience with the Stone Soup method of fundraising was in a start-up church where in the beginning people gave willingly as they desired. Over time tithing was enforced and the curse (Malachi chapter 3 in the Bible) was emphasized. We were told if we shortchanged God and did not give the 10 percent bad things would happen like cars breaking down or kids getting sick.

Creflo Dollar admitted to this when he said he no longer pushed giving 10 percent of your income. He said he used manipulation and that he himself once was in fear of what would happen if he did not give his whole tithe. Since Dollar made that admission a lot of pastors have come out in defense of the tithe and given various scriptures on why it is necessary and God-ordained.

There is information that suggests tithing in the New Testament church had nothing to do with anything in the Bible and was a tax that Emperor Constantine levied on the people so he could build elaborate structures and pay the preachers he put in position.

Fear tactics

So back to my personal experience the church members are no longer giving from their hearts as they did when the church began but are tithing out of fear of the wrath of God and or losing a leadership position if they don't give at least 10 percent. Yes, we were told that all leaders had to be tithers or stop serving the Lord and I heard this in more than one ministry and were giving out of fear rather than love for the Lord or the church. Recent studies indicate that most pastors do not require tithing but some do.

A little later on in the first church we were told that we must give an offering over top of the tithe and still later advised that if we wanted God to bless us our offering should be the same as the tithe or greater. Next, we were taught to give first fruits. This was giving the pastor (not the church) 100 % of your first raise of the year. Anytime you received something over and above your salary you had to give it to the pastor.

This was based on the Old Testament principle where the priests received a first fruit offering. This was to sustain the priests who had no income but a pastor receiving a salary from the church today should not need a first fruit offering to survive and modern-day preachers are not Levitical Priests. So back to the story at this point people who began giving as they desired or believed they were led by the Lord were now giving 10 percent, then an offering over that and also the first fruits.

A method to the madness

We were taught to give the pastor a "Holy Ghost Handshakes" where if you saw him in a mall or out in public you slipped him some money when you shook his hand. There were also occasions like his birthday, Father's Day, and Christmas when we were encouraged to give a special gift. Other preachers actually came in and had people stand in $1,000 lines, $500 lines, and so forth.

They would say that God said 10 people in the audience were supposed to give $1000 each and 20 people give $500 and keep going until they were told to empty the change in their pockets. This manipulated money was not for the church but to enrich the pastor who was getting a salary. Please note there is nothing wrong with giving whatever you desire to your church or spiritual leader. This article is to make a point about manipulation and Stone Soup.

How the fairytale comes into play

if someone began giving say $50.00 each month as a choice and they obeyed the command to tithe and their salary was $2000 a month they would now be giving $200.00. If they gave an offering of at least the same as their tithe they would be giving $400. Add in first fruits, and random giving, and the individual who was giving $50.00 would now be giving $500 or more but not because they chose to. "Super Sunday" was another method that was an additional offering of personal choice every two months where we were told the money went for extra things needed in the church.

Giving in each of these opportunities gradually came over a period of about eight years. The woman in Stone Soup gave all of her own food one item at a time because she was asked and said she made the soup out of a stone. People giving because all these methods were put before them are being nickled and dimed out of their money and they don't even realize it.

This goes on all across the country and those who manipulate churchgoers then say "Look what the Lord has done." They have taken away your free will to give with threats and absolutes and then tell you God has been blessing the church or pastor the same way the woman in the story said she got soup from a stone when the ingredients came from her house.

This truth is not popular because it cuts into the manipulative practices which prove an important point. If God rewarded giving as is being taught there would be no need to manipulate and tell half-truths. Spiritual manipulation is when someone uses tactics to enrich themselves from the money of others so think about that. The Christian Post asked the question and after reading this and you must honestly answer for yourself.