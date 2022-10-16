Royal watchers and experts have their eyes on Sophie the Countess of Wessex

Sophie Countess of Wessex Thelist screenshot

Countess Sophie's star is rising

Now that Queen Elizabeth has passed away and Prince Harry and Meghan Mark;e are in the United States royal watchers are focusing on Sophie the Countess of Wessex. She was said to be a favorite of the Queen and like a daughter to her and royal experts say this is Sophie's time to shine. The Countess has been a full-time working royal but she was always in the background with attention on Princes Diana, and later Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan Markle.

King Charles III is said to be planning to cut the number of full-time working royals to seven and a poll indicates that 64% of British subjects are in agreement. The seven full-time royals will be the King, Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince of Wales William, Princess of Wales Kate, Princess Royal Anne Edward the Earl of Wessex, and Countess Sophie of Wessex.

Is this the Countess of Wessex's time to shine?

Prince Edward is the youngest brother of the King and he and his wife Sophie have been married since 1999. They have carried out their royal duties without a scandal or divorce which is different from Charles and Camilla, who had previous marriages, and Prince Andrew who divorced Sarah Ferguson and has been involved in a sex scandal.

Sophie reportedly attempted to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from leaving the UK for the US and it's believed she will be instrumental in brokering peace between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales in the future. Is this the Countess of Wessex's time to shine or merely have the spotlight turned upon her?

If King Charles is scaling down his monarchy and his coronation then either the seven full-time royals will take on more responsibility or the king will cut back on royal engagements. Sophie the Countess of Wessex may or may not have additional duties but the spotlight will be on her due to the death of the Queen and the need for the media to have a royal to focus on. Based on her history she will probably continue to serve without much fanfare except that more attention will be paid to her actions.