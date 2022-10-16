Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for her

Missy Elliot Popsugar screenshot

Missy Elliot brought to tears

CNN is reporting that on Monday, Virginia native Missy Elliot will officially have a street named after her in Portsmouth where the hip-hop star and award-winning rapper was born and raised, The city council voted earlier this year to rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and on Monday they will present her with a key to the city.

According to a city news release Elliott also will join officials for a community parade and celebrate the artistic culture of the city. In the news release, City Manager Tonya Chapman said the following: “We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her,”. “Missy’s trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible.”

The five-time Grammy winner expressed her excitement about the street name on Instagram and called herself “humbly grateful” to be from Portsmouth and added “I’m crying Tears of Joy,” “I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently.”

A day of festivities is planned

3WTKR News says that the city of Portsmouth is preparing for a lot of festivities on Monday, October 17. There will be a pep rally that is open to the public which will be held at Manor High School where Elliott attended. At that time the school was known as Woodrow Wilson High School. Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson told News 3 that he and the students are excited about hosting the event and shared that he was just beginning his teaching career at the school in 1990 the year Elliott graduated.

Principle Johnson also old News 3 that a few years ago when Elliot visited. he toured the school with her. He says she took photos with students and gave a $25,000 donation. Since that time the singer has donated more totaling $55,000 and the money has been used for various needs. Johnson also said "I talked to her a couple of weeks ago," "I told her how proud we were of her." "She’s excited and our students are excited. You can tell when we talk through the halls, they were saying, because I had the sign, they said, "That’s Missy! That’s Missy!"