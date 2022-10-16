Portsmouth, VA

Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for her

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32X8a0_0ibGBDvo00
Missy ElliotPopsugar screenshot

Missy Elliot brought to tears

CNN is reporting that on Monday, Virginia native Missy Elliot will officially have a street named after her in Portsmouth where the hip-hop star and award-winning rapper was born and raised, The city council voted earlier this year to rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and on Monday they will present her with a key to the city.

According to a city news release Elliott also will join officials for a community parade and celebrate the artistic culture of the city. In the news release, City Manager Tonya Chapman said the following: “We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her,”. “Missy’s trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible.”

The five-time Grammy winner expressed her excitement about the street name on Instagram and called herself “humbly grateful” to be from Portsmouth and added “I’m crying Tears of Joy,” “I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently.”

A day of festivities is planned

3WTKR News says that the city of Portsmouth is preparing for a lot of festivities on Monday, October 17. There will be a pep rally that is open to the public which will be held at Manor High School where Elliott attended. At that time the school was known as Woodrow Wilson High School. Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson told News 3 that he and the students are excited about hosting the event and shared that he was just beginning his teaching career at the school in 1990 the year Elliott graduated.

Principle Johnson also old News 3 that a few years ago when Elliot visited. he toured the school with her. He says she took photos with students and gave a $25,000 donation. Since that time the singer has donated more totaling $55,000 and the money has been used for various needs. Johnson also said "I talked to her a couple of weeks ago," "I told her how proud we were of her." "She’s excited and our students are excited. You can tell when we talk through the halls, they were saying, because I had the sign, they said, "That’s Missy! That’s Missy!"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missy Elliot# Manor High School# Portsmouth Virginia# Missy Elliot Boulevard

Comments / 29

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
43154 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital fans want Cam and Joss to work out but the writers may have Dex come between them

Cameron and JosslynABC General Hospital screenshot City TV. Soaps in Depth recently polled General Hospital viewers on whether or not they wanted Jossyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) to stay together to break up. The results indicated that 65% of respondents want Joss and Cam to remain a couple and 35% want to see them split. The way the storyline goes, it looks as if the majority will not get their wish, and Ms. Jacks will end up with Dex.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful fans say enough: Dollar Bill dropped Katie quicker than Ridge turned on Brooke

Brooke is the center of attention on The Bold and the BeautifulSoaps.com B&B screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful fans were in the midst of their disgust over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walking away from his marriage to Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and choosing Taylor Hayes ( Krista Thompson) when they were hit with another predictable yet disturbing scenario. It's bad enough that Ridge and Taylor are committing adultery so quickly and now Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is staking his claims to a married woman.

Read full story
1 comments

Sean Kanan inks two year deal with The Bold and the Beautiful while also performing in Cobra Kai

When Sean Kanan returned to The Bold and the Beautiful fans did not see how his character Deacon Sharpe could last long because of his connection to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Now Kanan has announced that he just inked a new 2-year deal with the CBS soap and Bell Phillip productions. He can also still be seen in the Netflix series Cobra Kai as Mike Barnes.

Read full story

William Moses and Denise Crosby cast as Jeff and Carolyn Webber on General Hospital

Jeff and Carolyn Webber finally come to Port Charles. William Moses and Denise CrosbySoap Opera Network screenshot. General Hospital has finally cast actors to portray the parents of Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Carolyn Webber has never been seen on the ABC soap but Jeff Webber was originally portrayed by Richard Dean Anderson. Willaim Moses who in his early acting days was known as Billy Moses will have the role of Jeff and Denise Crosby will be playing Carolyn. ABC has not given a date for when these characters will first appear.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

Haunted UVA: The Auxillary Hospitality House

This morning a memory came to me from 2003 when my mother was a patient at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, My husband and I had to talk to her doctors early one morning so we spent the night prior at the UVA Auxillary Hospitality House which was in walking distance of the hospital which was constructed in 1817. The hospitality building had an old dated feeling although it was established in 1982.

Read full story

Netflix postpones Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries due to conflict with The Crown

Another delay for the Sussexes and their docuseries. A new wrinkle has been added to the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries and this time the Sussexes are not at fault. Marie Claire is reporting that the issue is taking creative license for the streaming service and their popular series The Crown. The most recent episode of season four has led to an outcry from British citizens for portraying then Prince Charles as wanting Queen Elizabeth to abdicate so he could have the throne.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silence

News 10 is reporting that actor Danny Masterson who became a household name when he starred as Hyde in That 70's Show has been accused of rape. Three women have now come forth accusing him of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s in his home. All three as well as the actor were members of the Church of Scientology at the time but only Masterson remains active.

Read full story
5 comments

Finola Hughes shares her thoughts on Valentin and Anna's steamy romantic scenes and Hollywood's view of women

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on General Hospital is a cougar of sorts. Hughes is 62 and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine) her on-screen love interest is 54. Fans had been waiting a long time to find out if these two would go beyond the friend's zone and when they finally did it was sizzling. Hughes recently shared her feelings about that love scene and said she was surprised by the positive comments. The chemistry between Stuart and Hughes is off the charts and the long wait seemed to ay off.

Read full story

Soa vet Adrienne Frantz asks her followers for prayer

Adrienne Frantz and Scott BaialeyThe List screenshot. Soap vet Adrienne Frantz recently reached out on social media and asked for prayers for her family. The actress portrayed Tiffany Thorne on Sunset Beach, Amber, Monroe on The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, and Sophie Faversham on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. In an Instagram post on Oct. 17 tFrantz shared that three members of her immediate family her father John Frantz, mother, Vicki Frantz and her daughter Amelly Bailey are currently experiencing serious health issues.

Read full story

Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real

For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.

Read full story
898 comments

Could Steffy be as evil as Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

This happy family will not last long on B&BCBS B&B screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been focussing on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his erratic behavior but his sister Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) is actually quite as sinister in her own way. Steffy has many loyal followers but she has been pretty devious and manipulative when it comes to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and has slept with him more than once even though she knew he was married to Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle.

Read full story
68 comments

A Christmas Story Christmas airs on HBO MAX in November

A Christmas Story is a holiday classic and truly a nostalgic film. This holiday season if you desire traditional entertainment that gives you the warm fuzzies HBO MAX will be airing A Christmas Story Christmas on November 17. The original film debuted in 1983 and for decades could be seen on AMC for 24 hours straight during the holiday season on Christmas Eve.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government funding

Annual SPAYghetti fundraiser helps local animal shelter. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting its biggest yearly fundraiser on Tuesday, October 18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington Boulevard NE which is just off Williamson Road Lunch will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can eat in or opt for takeout. The annual SPAYghetti lunch and dinner are only $10.00 and all money raised will support the local animal shelter.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful fans wonder if Thomas is evil or perhaps his tumor returned?

Thomas ForresterSoaps.com Howard Wise B&B screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are divided regarding what is currently going on with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Some believe he is evil and vindictive while others are considering that his brain tumor might have returned. Could Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have been right about Thomas all along?

Read full story
3 comments

Emma Samms shares how Long-Covid limits her speech and movement on the General Hospital set

Emma SammsPEOPLE screenshot. Emma Samms is back as Holly Sutton on General Hospital and her fans are excited that she has returned. Everyone is waiting to find out why she was being held prisoner and how she escaped. There have even been suggestions that Holly might be the hook killer.The reason it took so long for the character to appear in Port Charles is that Sutton was dealing the effects of Long-Covid 19 and continues to have health issues.

Read full story

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles may be getting a new royal title

A name change may be coming for Camilla Parker Bowles according to royal sources who are saying that the Palace is may change her current title Queen Consort Camilla. It's a mouthful so the "consort" may be deleted in favor of Queen Camilla. This will be easier on the tongue and as Charles II is the reigning monarch this will probably be approved. The Queen (Elizabeth) is dead long live the king.

Read full story
26 comments

General Hospital needs to bring back Hayden Barnes

Soaps in Depth recently shared a picture of Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison and emphasized how popular they were on All My Children as Ryan and Greenlee. Mathison now portrays Drew Cain on General Hospital where Budig used to play Hayden Barnes. Fans of the ABC soap have been asking for quite some time for Hayden to return and claim her daughter Violet Finn (Jophelle Love).

Read full story
4 comments

Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave a glimpse of three possible new couples

The Bold and the Beautiful may do the unthinkableScreenshot Soaps.com Howard Wise. Fans who watched Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful may have been either stunned or received confirmation of what some spoilers have already suggested. Three unpopular couplings might have just been initiated or nothing will come of any of it. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissed Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seemed a bit too concerned as he consoled Brooke Forrester( Katherine Kelly Lang), and Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissed.

Read full story
52 comments
Roanoke, VA

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.

Read full story
1 comments

Ghislaine Maxwell debunks claims by Prince Andrew about their relationship

Ghislaine Maxwell gave an interview from jail that is raising eyebrows and the Mail revealed on Sunday, that Maxwell, used an affectionate term to refer to Prince Andrew. The Duke of York has claimed that the pair aren't that close but Maxwell who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein said something that indicates otherwise. The Mail says Maxwell referred to Prince Andrew as her "dear friend," and added that he is "paying such a price" for his association with Epstein.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy