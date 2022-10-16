Jamie Lee Curtis embraces Laurie Strode right into Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween Ends AVclub screenshot

Is this the end of Halloween?

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of a few entertainers who embrace their past and appreciate the characters that gave them their claim to fame. Many are like Alphonso Ribiero (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) who refuses when asked by fans to do the "Carlton dance." Curtis became a star when Halloween was released in 1978 and she was dubbed the "Queen of Scream" when she went on to star in The Fog and Terror Train in 1980, She is now portraying Laurie Strode again in the new release Halloween Ends.

Curtis also was a hit with Dan Ackroyd and Eddie Murphy in Trading Places and appeared in other non-thriller films but to fans, she would always be Laurie. The daughter of Hollywood royalty Tony Curtis and Janet Lee has portrayed this character in 9 of 13 films in the Halloween franchise. Curtis describes Strode based on a quote from a book that begins " Life hinges on a couple of seconds you never see coming." She goes on to say that integrity is the uncuttable rope that connects all the Halloween movies.

Jamie and Laurie are now one

In an interview with Entertainment Curtis says at 19 during the original Halloween she and Laurie were nothing alike but over time as life has happened the two have been woven together. I won't spoil the details for anyone who has yet to watch the film but I will share the quote from Curtis in the New York Times in October.

"They can go off and make however many Halloween movies they want to make now and create a whole new narrative,” Curtis told in October. “But our four movies can be played as a perfect quad—these three movies [directed by Green] and 1978—and I feel very good about the completion of that.” Long live Laurie Strode, the ultimate final girl." No matter what may be done in the future as far as Jamie Lee Curtis is concerned Halloween Ends and so does Laurie Strode. After 44 years perhaps it's time.