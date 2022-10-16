The Young and the Restless fans wonder what Billy's next job will be

Billy Abbott Soap Central Screenshot

Billy Boy needs employment

On The Young and the Restless Bily Abbott (Jason Thompson ) is a restless soul who goes from one job to another. He was not content working in his father's company Jabot Cosmetics and walked away. He said he was doing consulting work but he was always hanging around Genoa City and never appeared to be working. He started and then stopped a successful podcast to focus on Chancellor Media which became Chancellor-Winters and now is Chancellor-Hamilton.

Billy is clearly not happy with his current position and spoilers suggest he might go back to the podcast, become the owner of a dive bar or bring back GC Buzz. There is always the possibility that he may ask Jack if he can return t Jabot and that way he can keep an eye on Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Jill Abbott Atkinson(Jess Walton) will soon be back in Genoa City and she will no doubt have a long talk with her son. Perhaps she can guide him in the right direction and Billy may finally settle down.

Spoilers tease that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) may fire Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and hire Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) in her place. Vicki could always give Billy a job even though her father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) would not like it. One thing that is certain is that Billy cannot just aimlessly wander through the rest of his life so something will have to work out for him but what? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out how all of this plays out.