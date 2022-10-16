The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: A week of revelations and two former cast members return

Shauna and Justice n Rey en turn B&B Wikepedia screensots

Revelations of truth come forth this week

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week beginning October 17 indicate some explosive revelations will be coming. Various individual will be sharing their truth with others and it will be quite interesting. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will share some type of news about Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and fans are hoping the character has not been killed off.

Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) will admit to Carter that she is attracted to him which is something that has long been expected. B&B viewers might remember that Katie once walked in on Carter with his shirt off and took in his well-toned body. The two later became each other's confidantes for a brief period.

Carter will be wondering how Quinn could just walk out on him without an explanation and he will turn to Shauna Fulton ( Denise Richards) for answers. Shauna has not been seen in quite a while and now with Sofer off the soap fans will be wondering if she is returning for a short stint or if the powers that be have something long-term for her.

Old favorites will return to The Bold and the Beautiful

In addition to Shauna returning Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) is back and viewers will be wondering if he will still be a flunky for Ridge Forrester and seeking revenge on Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers indicate that this week Bill will tell someone that he is protective of Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) but is not romantically interested in her.

Sheila Carter will hide as she watches a heated exchange between Bill and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) who will no doubt be arguing over Brooke. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will be watching to see if any new information comes to light about the CPS call that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) made by using an app to alter his voice to sound like Brooke. In the meantime, Paris Buckingham ( Diamond White) will spill a juicy secret to Thomas so be sure to tune in for all the revelations that are coming within the next two weeks.