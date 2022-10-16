Royal expert Katie Nicholl says King Charles having his coronation on Archie's May 6 birthday is a "Happy coincidence."

King Charles and Queen consort Camilla Instagram Screenshot

Charles and Camilla's coronation date has been chosen

Buckingham Palace recently announced that King Charles III will have his coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Charles will officially become King and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will become the Queen consort. The date that has been chosen has caused an uproar because this the day the king's grandson Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor will turn four years old.

There are rumors flying that the King chose the date on purpose to interfere with any birthday plans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have. Some royal watchers have said the King may have chosen the date in honor of his grandson. Royal expert Katie Nicholl suggests that it is neither and that the date is simply a "happy coincidence".

Ryal experts say King Charles is not slighting his grandson

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight "Well, having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub," "I think it’s very much a happy coincidence. Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence."

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe agrees with Nicholl that this was not a slight on the part of the monarch. He told old OK that King Charles was most likely in inundated with many different dates being thrown his way and he simply chose one. Larcombe says it's possible that at the time the king made his decision he did not recall that the date was his grandson' Archie's birthday.