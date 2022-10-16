Brooke was right about Thomas all along and her haters don't like it

Thomas and Brooke CBS B&B screenshot

Brooke detractors hate that they were wrong

Brooke Logan. Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is probably the most disliked character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Many fans have actually said they hate her. When it was recently revealed that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was behind the voice-changing app used to make it seem Brooke called CPS, the haters were disappointed.

A number of fans did not like the way Brooke would never give her stepson the benefit of the doubt and were hoping Thomas had changed and would prove his stepmom was wrong to doubt him. All of the past misdeeds of Thomas were blamed on his brain tumor but now it seems he was also an evil person all along. There could be a twist where the tumor returned and Thomas was not acting maliciously but that's unlikely. Brooke continued to insist Thomas could not be trusted and it appears she was right all along.

Brooke is hated for several reasons

There are several reasons why emotions are so strong among The Bold and the Beautiful fans about this character of Brooke from the Valley. The first is that some viewers believe B&B revolves around her. Lang and John McCook are the only two actors who have been with the soap since it debuted in 1987. It's understandable that Brooke being a legacy character might get more airtime than others but it's what she does on screen that angers viewers.

Brooke seems to be the center of attention and the men on The Bold and the Beautiful don't seem to be able to get over her. Right now Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye. Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan) and Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont0 all go panting after Brooke if she breaks a fingernail. Even Eric defends here in a way that suggests he may still care deeply for his ex-wife who is married to his son. One of the reasons Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) gave Brooke such a hard time is because the entire time she was with Eric he would side with Brooke over his wife. Entire storylines over the decades revolve around "Logan" and her love interests and this upsets many fans.

In addition to the world of the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers being focused on Brooke there is also her personality that rubs a lot of B&B viewers the wrong way. Fans consider this character selfish, self-centered, and self-absorbed. She is also judgmental and critical which is why many viewers were cheering when Thomas recently threw shade at his mother-in-law and later got even using the voice-changing app. Brooke haters were excited to see someone get the better of her but what Thomas has done now is based on a lie and it will come back to bite him. Brooke may be down but she is never out and once again she will be proven right about how unhinged Thomas really is.