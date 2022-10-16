General Hospital fans desire closure in the many unresolved storylines

Dex and Josh ABC General Hospital screenshot

Joss, Cam, Nina, Willow and Carly

General Hospital fans and spoilers are noticing that there are too many unresolved storylines going on at one time and just when viewers become invested the characters disappear for a while. This makes it hard to follow along and can also cause a loss of interest.

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy and Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) were front and center until after their first time being intimate. Now GH viewers are supposed to believe that after that big buildup this couple has not spent any intimate time with one another since. Every now and then they mention this but they do not even spend time together as a couple and Joss is now hanging out with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) every chance she gets. More time and attention is going to the saga of Esme Prince (Avery Kristien Pohl_.

ina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) being revealed as Willow Tate's (Katelyn McMullen) mother is on the back burner as WIllow's first trimester of pregnancy goes into four months and nothing happens with her health even though she has leukemia. WIlow was off the canvas for about a month which may have thrown some General Hospital viewers off. While fans are waiting for the truth to unfold Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is out of town on a seemingly pointless mission related to the woman who raised her.

Webber, Robinson and Ashford family drama

General Hospital fans want Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) to find out that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and not Marcus Taggert ('Real Andrews). Stella should come clean that she is the reason the divorce papers were not filed and that Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) is innocent. Viewers also want the truth about Rory Cabrero (Michael Krus) to come out.

Fans believe he is hiding something and could be dangerous. Both Trina and Stella had DNA tests done that showed each had a relative in Port Charles but neither of them seem to care at this point. Marshall Ashford (Robert Gosset) and Epiphany Johnson ( Sonya Eddy) seem like they might start a romance but neither is ever on screen long enough for anything to develop.

Elizabeth Webber's (Rebecca Herbst) mystery has been going on for quite a while and there are no clues as to what the end result will be. Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) needs to have closure regarding her mother Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) instead of believing she has been abandoned. Love was placed on contract but is not seen very much in Port Charles.

Esme, Victor Ryan, Mac, Cody, Maxie, Mason and Austin

The connection to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) has been pushed aside and General Hospital still has not confirmed whether or not Mac Scorpio ( John J York) is or is not the father of Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly). The storyline where Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and Vic have not been held accountable for any of his major crimes.was going to use the ice princess diamond to change weather patterns never really got off the ground and was abruptly dropped.

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) has gone nowhere while the truth about the good doctor's past and his cousin Mason has yet to be revealed. These are only a few of the issues with General Hospital that fans and spoilers are discussing and there are plenty more. Perhaps some of these will be resolved by November Sweeps.