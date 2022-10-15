The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker lies to Devon's face as he plots Chancellor-Winters takeover

Tucker aand Diane and Hear

Tucker and Diane lie

Friday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) finally admitted his real reason for returning to Genoa City. It began on Thursday when he received a visit from Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) who asks his dad if he is the CEO who is trying to take over Chancellor-Winters. Tucker insists he would not do that to his son then leaves for a meeting at Society with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). By the time he arrived Ashley was talking to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman and decided to leave and not have her meeting with Tucker.

Jack asked McCall to sit down and as they are talking, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) comes in. Jack tells the duo about Nikki Newman's (Melody Scott Thomas) suspicions that they knew each other in LA and they both dance around the question. Jack says he just wants a yes or no answer and Diane looks him in the face and says no. Jack later discusses it all with Tracy Abbott (Beth Maitland ) who says he should give Diane the benefit of the doubt.

Tucker will eventually be exposed

Meanwhile, Tucker is meeting with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and tells her that someone else other than himself is a CEO who is trying to gain control of Chancellor-WInters. So there it is both Tucker and Diane have lied to people who care about them. Tucker is probably angry because Katherine Chancellor (Jeanie Cooper) left her company to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) who later sold it to Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton) who chose Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to run Chancellor Industries.

They have now merged with Devon's company that was called Hamilton-Winters which is now CHancelllor Hamilton. Tucker has ties to both Diane and Audra and when this comes to light along with his desire to take over Devon's company it will cause problems. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next in Genoa City.