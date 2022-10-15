Robert Coltrane who portrayed Hagrid in Harry Potter has passed away

Robert Coltrane as Hagrid Harry Potter trivia screenshot

Veteran Scottish actor Robert Coltrane has passed away at 72 and according to his agent Belinda Wright he died Friday at a hospital in his native Scotland., Wright did not offer any additional details but did say. the actor was “forensically intelligent” and “brilliantly witty” i

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, tweeted that Coltrane was “an incredible talent, a complete one off.” “I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,” Coltrane who was beloved by Harry Potter fans as Hagrid was born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland, He began pursuing an acting career while in his 20s and changed his name in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane.

Prior to Harry Potter Coletrane's credits included “Mona Lisa,” “Nuns on the Run” and “Henry V.” He also portrayed a detective on the 1990s television series “Cracker” and won as best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years in a row.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter shared some facts about Coltrane’in a statement, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Robert Coltrane is survived by his children, Spencer and Alice, and their mother, Rhona Gemmell and a sister, Annie Rae,