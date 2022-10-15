The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in December

The Fab Four Yahoo screenshot

The Fab Four could reunite in the Big Apple

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be coming to the US in December and now it is being reported that they may be in New York at the same time as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Fans of the "Fab Four" who were excited to see them together after Queen Elizabeth passed away have been hoping for an actual reunion and now some news outlets indicate there may be one if the schedules work out.

There have been reports that Kate Middleton desires to make peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and for the brothers to bury the hatchet. The current situation of the Fab Four is unclear because from one minute to the next each of these couples is being reported as either the victim or being victimized.

News reports differ on the couples

On a daily basis, there are a number of "royal experts" picking the Fab Four apart with conflicting opinions on Mexit. Some articles indicate that Prince Harry had been unhappy in the UK for a long time and that he wanted out long before Meghan while others say she took him away from his family and caused a rift between her spouse and Prince William.

There were stories saying Markle caused Kate Middleton to cry while others indicate that it was the Princess of Wales who was responsible for making Meghan shed tears. It's difficult to ascertain what is real when it comes to these royal couples but what is known about the future King and Queen of England as fact is that they will be coming to Boston in December.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also go to New York because Kate wants to try her hand at ice skating. There are so many stories indicating that Meghan and Kate don't like each other and an equal number of photos showing them smiling and being at ease. Stay tuned for updates on the Fab Four and what comes next for them.