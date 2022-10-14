General Hospital fans are puzzled that Willow's first trimester has lasted over four months

Willow Nina and Carly ABC General Hospital screenshot

Willow's first trimester has been extended

Soap Hub has addressed an issue that some General Hospital fans have been concerned about which is the long first trimester of Willow Tait's (Katelyn McMullen) pregnancy. Willow found out she was expecting on June 30 and said In August she would consider leukemia treatment after her first trimester. It's now mid-October and Willow is still not getting any treatment and neither has she told Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) that she has cancer.

General Hospital fans believe she will need a blood transfusion and this will force Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to reveal that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow's birth mom. Most viewers assumed this situation would already have been dealt with by now but here we are with WIllow seemingly at a standstill.

Willow needs to know the truth

Anyone who has had leukemia or other forms of cancer or knows someone who does understands the importance of dealing with it as soon as possible. General Hospital is a soap opera but they are stretching it with this storyline and their error has not gone unnoticed. Willow is walking around as if she is in perfect health while her blood disease is raging in he body and her baby seems to be stuck in limbo.

Soap Hub also pointed out that Willow was missing from the screen for a month but with so many loose ends in Port Charles many viewers probably did not even notice. General Hospital cannot ignore this for much longer so perhaps things will soon move along for Willow and her baby. Carly is going to be spitting nails if she is indeed faced with the situation of having to reveal that Nina is Willow's mother. This will lead to some great episodes so stay tuned.