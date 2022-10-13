The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fN09I_0iXSM1AS00
Thomas Forrester is still evilCBS B&B screenshot

Terrible Tom is back

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.

It has been confirmed that Thomas is the one who used his son Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) voice recorder to trick his father into believing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) called CPS on him. The words came out of his own mouth but what is not known, however, is if Thomas was smart enough to erase the recording because if he didn't it will come back to bite him.

Could Thomas be on his way out?

Douglas was playing with the recorder earlier in the week and if Brooke's voice is still on it the child will hear it and play it back. He could be walking through the house and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) hear what is recorded and Thomas will be busted. There does not seem to be another way for this to come to light because it seemingly is Brooke's voice asking CPS to come to the house.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has broken up with Brooke and is moving on with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacqueline Wood) is elated without any idea of what her brother has done. Donna is pretty irate at Thomas so she will be keeping an eye on him. Could the writers be setting Thomas up to exit B&B because when the truth comes out his entire family will be angry with him? He will probably lose his job and be kicked out of his home. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how Thomas will be exposed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Thomas Forrester

Comments / 75

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
42706 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Emma Samms shares how Long-Covid limits her speech and movement on the General Hospital set

Emma SammsPEOPLE screenshot. Emma Samms is back as Holly Sutton on General Hospital and her fans are excited that she has returned. Everyone is waiting to find out why she was being held prisoner and how she escaped. There have even been suggestions that Holly might be the hook killer.The reason it took so long for the character to appear in Port Charles is that Sutton was dealing the effects of Long-Covid 19 and continues to have health issues.

Read full story

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles may be getting a new royal title

A name change may be coming for Camilla Parker Bowles according to royal sources who are saying that the Palace is may change her current title Queen Consort Camilla. It's a mouthful so the "consort" may be deleted in favor of Queen Camilla. This will be easier on the tongue and as Charles II is the reigning monarch this will probably be approved. The Queen (Elizabeth) is dead long live the king.

Read full story
17 comments

General Hospital needs to bring back Hayden Barnes

Soaps in Depth recently shared a picture of Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison and emphasized how popular they were on All My Children as Ryan and Greenlee. Mathison now portrays Drew Cain on General Hospital where Budig used to play Hayden Barnes. Fans of the ABC soap have been asking for quite some time for Hayden to return and claim her daughter Violet Finn (Jophelle Love).

Read full story
3 comments

Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave a glimpse of three possible new couples

The Bold and the Beautiful may do the unthinkableScreenshot Soaps.com Howard Wise. Fans who watched Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful may have been either stunned or received confirmation of what some spoilers have already suggested. Three unpopular couplings might have just been initiated or nothing will come of any of it. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissed Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seemed a bit too concerned as he consoled Brooke Forrester( Katherine Kelly Lang), and Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissed.

Read full story
37 comments
Roanoke, VA

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.

Read full story

Ghislaine Maxwell debunks claims by Prince Andrew about their relationship

Ghislaine Maxwell gave an interview from jail that is raising eyebrows and the Mail revealed on Sunday, that Maxwell, used an affectionate term to refer to Prince Andrew. The Duke of York has claimed that the pair aren't that close but Maxwell who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein said something that indicates otherwise. The Mail says Maxwell referred to Prince Andrew as her "dear friend," and added that he is "paying such a price" for his association with Epstein.

Read full story
11 comments

BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the Garden

Farming is hard work and if you’re not careful, it can take a toll on your body according to WDBJ 7 News who spoke with Garland Mason, program coordinator for AgrAbility Virginia Masons said “A lot of farmers during the growing season have a hard time finding time to rest and recuperate from that manual labor, and so, thinking about the way you’re holding your body, your posture, the way that you’re bending and stooping, over time that can wear out your body, if you’re not in the most gentle and correct positioning,”

Read full story

Michael Jackson's Thriller turns 40 with an anniversary album being released on November 18

Sony Music and the Estate of the late Michael Jackson have formally announced the release of Thriller 40. Can anyone believe it has been four decades since the pop icon released his first Thriller album? It hit the stores on November 30 1922 and catapulted the singer beyond what fans could imagine. As each single debuted and went to the top 10 we were all enjoying the music and had no idea history was being made.

Read full story

Quinn, Justin, and Shauna return to The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful will have three former cast members return during the week of October 17 and fans are wondering what is in store. Quinn Fuller abruptly bolted from LA without rhyme or reason and left Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) hanging after Rena Sofer did not renew her contract. Sofer felt that her character desired a better storyline and decided to move on.

Read full story
17 comments

Varied fundraising methods in the modern day church

Church is not what it used to beAdam Rhodes Unsplash. A recent article in the Christian Post asks the question "Is the church the bride of Christ or just a fundraising machine"? The article discusses manipulation being used to bring money into ministries. This brought back memories of my personal experience with fundraising not just for the church but also for spiritual leaders and the best way to describe it is to compare the experience to an age-old folk tale.

Read full story
1 comments

PBS changes are frustrating longtime viewers

Fans of It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown are still reeling that the beloved animated special will not be on PBS this year and now there is more discouraging news. You may not have noticed it but there are no longer original episodes of Sesame Street airing on Bue Ridge Public Television. Apple+ will be the only place you can watch the Peanuts Halloween classic and HBO Max now owns the rights to Sesame Street. Just how much more are we baby boomers expected to take?

Read full story
2 comments

The Young and the Restless projection: Ashley might fall in love with Tucker to the horror of Genoa City residents

On The Young and the Restless the one name that is on everyone's lips in Genoa City is Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John). Fans cannot determine if he is all bad or has some real compassion but Soaps.com says if he is going to be the villain then he should go all in. McCall has not been in town more than a week and already most of the residents are tuning for him.

Read full story
5 comments

Tomato soup with basil may give your immune system an added boost

This article does not claim that tomato soup with basil can 0prevent, treat or cure any illness. Evidence is shared of the possibilities of what these two foods may possibly be able to do when combined with a healthy lifestyle.

Read full story
2 comments

Royal watchers and experts have their eyes on Sophie the Countess of Wessex

Now that Queen Elizabeth has passed away and Prince Harry and Meghan Mark;e are in the United States royal watchers are focusing on Sophie the Countess of Wessex. She was said to be a favorite of the Queen and like a daughter to her and royal experts say this is Sophie's time to shine. The Countess has been a full-time working royal but she was always in the background with attention on Princes Diana, and later Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan Markle.

Read full story
4 comments
Portsmouth, VA

Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for her

CNN is reporting that on Monday, Virginia native Missy Elliot will officially have a street named after her in Portsmouth where the hip-hop star and award-winning rapper was born and raised, The city council voted earlier this year to rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and on Monday they will present her with a key to the city.

Read full story
27 comments

Jamie Lee Curtis embraces Laurie Strode right into Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of a few entertainers who embrace their past and appreciate the characters that gave them their claim to fame. Many are like Alphonso Ribiero (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) who refuses when asked by fans to do the "Carlton dance." Curtis became a star when Halloween was released in 1978 and she was dubbed the "Queen of Scream" when she went on to star in The Fog and Terror Train in 1980, She is now portraying Laurie Strode again in the new release Halloween Ends.

Read full story

Contradictions surround Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Marke's life is full of contradictions according to recent news items. What is now being alleged is that the couple says things in their docuseries that are the opposite of statements made in Harry's book. It was reported that the couple were panicking and desired to make extreme changes to both projects after the death of the queen and last week this changed to their only making the typical and necessary edits so the public does not know what to believe.

Read full story
40 comments

Aaron D Spears returns as Justin Barber and strikes a deal at Forrester Creations

Aaron D Spears returns as Justin Barber on The Bold and the BeautifulSoap Central Screenshot. When Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) was chased to her death on The Bold and the Beautiful by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Ashford) fans waited in vain for Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) to find out and seek revenge. Justin later locked Thomas in a cage when he was trying to take down Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and had no idea he was holding the man who caused his niece's death. Now Justin is back and spoilers say he will make good on a promise he made to Ridge Spencer so he and Thomas will more than likely cross paths again.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless fans wonder what Billy's next job will be

On The Young and the Restless Bily Abbott (Jason Thompson ) is a restless soul who goes from one job to another. He was not content working in his father's company Jabot Cosmetics and walked away. He said he was doing consulting work but he was always hanging around Genoa City and never appeared to be working. He started and then stopped a successful podcast to focus on Chancellor Media which became Chancellor-Winters and now is Chancellor-Hamilton.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy