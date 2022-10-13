The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Thomas Forrester is still evil CBS B&B screenshot

Terrible Tom is back

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.

It has been confirmed that Thomas is the one who used his son Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) voice recorder to trick his father into believing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) called CPS on him. The words came out of his own mouth but what is not known, however, is if Thomas was smart enough to erase the recording because if he didn't it will come back to bite him.

Could Thomas be on his way out?

Douglas was playing with the recorder earlier in the week and if Brooke's voice is still on it the child will hear it and play it back. He could be walking through the house and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) hear what is recorded and Thomas will be busted. There does not seem to be another way for this to come to light because it seemingly is Brooke's voice asking CPS to come to the house.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has broken up with Brooke and is moving on with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacqueline Wood) is elated without any idea of what her brother has done. Donna is pretty irate at Thomas so she will be keeping an eye on him. Could the writers be setting Thomas up to exit B&B because when the truth comes out his entire family will be angry with him? He will probably lose his job and be kicked out of his home. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how Thomas will be exposed.