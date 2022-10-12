The Young and the Restless: Elena's Baltimore job offer has fan wondering if Brtyni Sarpy is leaving

Brytni Sarpy Soaps.com screenshot

Is Elena really leaving Genoa City?

Fans of The Young and the Restless are wondering if Brytni Sharpy is leaving the CBS soap. On Friday her character Elena Dawson told Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) that she was leaving town that night to go to Baltimore where she had a new job offer. Sarpi has been on the periphery of other storylines for a while and has not been involved in any major drama of her own.

Elena has watched from the sidelines as Imani Benedict (Leigh Ann Rose) has put the moves on Nate and steered him in the wrong direction. She also has been on the outside looking in as Nate, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have been working together at Chancellor-Winters.

Could Brtyni Sarpy be exiting The Young and the Restless?

In recent months Elena has been bitter in most episodes as she has argued with Nate about Imani and his betraying his family by working behind their backs with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). No spoilers at this time have indicated that Sarpi is leaving The Young and the Restless so it's possible something will keep her in Genoa City.

At the end of Wednesday's episode, will lead him to confess Nate told Devon and Lily that he needed to share something with them. Is it possible that the thought of losing Elena will lead him to confess his plotting with Victoria? Many fans of The Young and the Restless had been hoping that Elena and Devon might get back together but if Brtyni Sarpy leaves that won't be possible.