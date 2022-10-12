Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn State

Texas Pete Hotsauce Walmart screenshot

Texas Pete is popular in the Roanoke Valley

In the Roanoke area, Texas Pete hot sauce is a staple in many homes, grocery store shelves, and restaurants. I recall my great aunt having it on her kitchen table when I was in kindergarten and later my grandmother and my mother-in-law kept it on hand. My oldest son would use it during the holidays when he ate chitterings and like many others, we all assumed this product was actually from the Longhorn State but we were wrong.

WSLS 10 is reporting that the company is facing a lawsuit because this beloved product did not originate in Texas. News 10 quotes from Today where it was revealed that Phillip White of Los Angeles California is accusing Texas Pete of false advertising because the hot sauce is really made in North Carolina. White claims that the logo implies the product is from Texs and that if he knew it wasn't he would not have purchased it.

The lawsuit reads in part:“By way of its false marketing and labeling, Defendant knowingly and intentionally capitalizes on consumers’ desire to partake in the culture and authentic cuisine of one of the most prideful states in America.” The lawsuit also includes others from around the Internet who say they were shocked to learn that the hot sauce is not from Texas.

Pete actually hails from North Carolina

Garder Foods the owners of Texas Pete gave this statement: "We are aware of the current lawsuit that has been filed against our company regarding the Texas Pete® brand name,” a Garner Foods spokesperson told TODAY Food. “We are currently investigating these assertions with our legal counsel to find the clearest and most effective way to respond.”

Texas Pete was created in 1929 by Same Garner and his sons Thad, Ralph, and Harold whose nickname was Pete. Cowboy movies were popular so the mascot was created to look like a cowboy and Texas was chosen to denote the spicy flavor of the Hot Sauce. Garner Foods has until November 10th to respond to the lawsuit. Whatever the outcome probably to too many in the Roanoke valley will give up this staple and will continue to utilize the hot sauce.