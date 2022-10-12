Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoiday

Montgomery County Christmas Store WDBJ screenshot

Helping others have a Merry Christmas

While many are preparing for Halloween and some are looking forward to Thanksgiving the Montgomery County Christmas Store is getting ready for that most wonderful time of year.2022 marks 41 years the store has been operating and although it's only October, volunteers, operate year-round in order to be ready for the Christmas season. Families were unable to shop in person in 2021 due to COVID but this year the store is up and running as usual.

Terri Lynn Howard a store volunteer told WDBJ 7: “In the last few years, we have served about 1400 families and I think it will continue, maybe even more, because of the need with the economy,” "Times are tough for many families right now, but it’s the Christmas Store’s mission to serve families in need, regardless of the economy.“The budget this year, believe it or not, everybody’s always surprised to hear this, is $348,000 to purchase new goods in every department of the store.

About 80%, of the funds, come from donations and October is the biggest fundraising month for the store. Howard added that it's very important to have everything that eligible shoppers are in need of and that the entire Montgomery County helps the Christmas Store.

“Positive changes that benefit families

There have been some tweaks along the way as last year, families weren’t allowed in the store due to COVID-19 and everything was done through wish lists, This year, according to Howard the store plans to return to in-person shopping. Shoppers get to come in and choose items that allow them to have a good Christmas "characterized by choice and dignity,” Another change is that this year families are being encouraged to apply online as opposed to in person.

The Montgomery County Library System is working with the Christmas store this year because not everyone has access to a computer. Anyone who wants to apply for assistance can do so through a library computer. Applications are now open for the Montgomery County Christmas Store. Click here. to apply and to donate click here The store is located at 30 W Main St, Christiansburg, VA 24073.