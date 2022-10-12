What happens to Britt when Kelly Thiebaud is leaving General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud GH ABC screenshot

GH fans wonder what will happen to Britt

It was announced in August that Kelly Thiebaud would be leaving General Hospital in November but fans still don't know the fate of her character. Dr. Britt Westbourne is not in any front-burner storylines ad seems to be on standby as others move along in Port Charles. Britt's relationship with Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) never got off the ground and she and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) are not spending time together as viewers thought they would.

Some fans thought Britt might become a victim of the hook killer but she does not fit the characteristics of who the murderer is going after. It's already heading toward mid-October and there is nothing going on that would suggest what is going to happen. General Hospital viewers don't want to see Britt die because Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) has already lost a son Nathan West (Ryan Paevy) and Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) who was like a son.

Thiebaud is moving on

Perhaps Britt will leave General Hospital for a position in another hospital or go away for some new treatment for health. or she could succumb to the dreaded Huntington's disease. Whatever is going to take her away there is nothing taking place in Port Charles to indicate these are her last days. Kelly Thiebaud is returning to Station 19 as Ava Vasquez and GH viewers were hoping for something special for her last days on the ABC soap but as of now, nothing has been announced.