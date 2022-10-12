Trina may be in trouble if she goes away with Rory on General Hospital

Trina Robinson GH ABC screenshot

Is Rory really officer good cop?

General Hospital likes to tease the viewers and drop hints and they may have done so on Tuesday. As Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was discussing her upcoming date with Rory Cabrera (Michel Kruse) with Ava Cassadine (Maura West) the moment seemed like one of foreboding. Ava told Trina not to do anything she was not sure of and Ms. Robinsons's reply was that she felt something bad was going to happen.

Some General Hospital fans say that Rory is too good to be true and they believe he is hiding secrets. It's even been suggested by spoilers that he could be the serial killer with the hook. A farfetched idea that truly is wild speculation is that Rory is working with Esme Prince and could be the father of her unborn child If true then perhaps he killed everyone who interfered with Esme's plan and he could lure Trina to a destination where Esme will be waiting.

What will be Trina's fate?

Perhaps Rory is simply not the good cop he has pretended to be and he might force himself on Trina if she says no. There is always the chance Trina will back out of spending the weekend with him or hurt his feelings because she keeps talking about Spencer. Something is definitely off about Officer Cabrera but General Hospital has not given any clues so fans are speculating.

Trina is confiding in Ava and her parents know nothing about her plans and if they did they might try to stop her. Trina has been insisting to them that she is an adult but is she really ready for this next step and is Rory the right guy for her? Portia Robinsons (Brooke Kerr), Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews), and especially Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) would move heaven and earth to keep her safe but she is an adult and may have to learn some adult lessons. Be sure to keep tuning in to General Hospital to find out what will happen next.