Robert Jeffrey Jr.'s fate hangs in the balance

Robert Jeffrey Jr. WDBJ7 screenshot

Former councilman's plans hit a snag

In March former Roanoke City Councilmember Robert Jeffrey Jr.forfeited his seat on city council when he was convicted of two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of embezzlement. In August he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and a judge said he must return $216,000 in stolen money.

Roanoke City Council appointed Anita Price as interim successor to Jeffrey and she will serve until Dec. 31. On November. 8 voters will choose either Republican Peg McGuire or Democrat Luke Priddy to finish Jeffrey's term. Even so, attorney Melvin Hill, who is representing Jeffrey has said that his client will make a second attempt to appeal his removal from council.

According to The Roanoke Times, a three-judge panel of the Virginia Court of Appeals responded to legal action by Jeffrey last week and ordered a Roanoke judge to set bond in Jeffrey’s case as he had argued that he should remain free while appealing his convictions. The panel decided the trial court had “abused its discretion” by immediately jailing Jeffrey after sentencing." and sent the case back to court with an order for the judge to set “reasonable” bond and conditions of release".

Prosecutors take a second look

Jeffrey’s bid for release was halted when later last week when prosecutors successfully argued that the entire 17-judge court should review the ruling before it takes effect. Prosecutors indicated there was a lack of detail in the first ruling. Sheri Mason, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney asked "In what manner did the trial court abuse its discretion or upon what statute or case was such determination made?” She added There’s “a diversity of opinion among members of the court that should be settled for the benefit of the parties herein and all criminal litigants in Virginia,”

Prosecutors also pointed out that only two of the three judges on the panel had agreed to the decision, and one opposed it. A hearing scheduled for Tuesday to set conditions of release was canceled and the appeals court did not indicate how long it would need for its review. For now, Robert Jeffrey Jr is still in jail and the Roanoke City Council is moving on.

