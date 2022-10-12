The wagons are circling around Diane and Tucker on The Young and the Restless

Michael and Victor Y&R CBS screenshot

Michael is back

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) was back and once again doing the bidding of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) who wants dirt on Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Spoilers have indicated that soon Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will become suspicious of his mother Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) who will begin acting as if she is hiding something. Kyle will give Diane a chance to come clean abut her relationship with Tucker but she will lie.

Michael's investigation might turn up evidence that Diane and Tucker had some type of alliance while in LA which would stun Kyle who is trying to give his mom another chance. Baldwin may also uncover information that proves Tucker lied about almost dying in a car accident and spending a lot of time in the hospital.

Secrets always come to light in Genoa City

One thing that fans of The Young and the Restless do know is that secrets have a way of coming out in Genoa City. Whatever Diane and Tucker are hiding separately or together will eventually be revealed. In the meantime, Tucker will be put off by Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) wanting to leave their romantic relationship in the past. Spoilers say Ashley's attitude will frustrate him but she may soon change her mind.

Nikki Newman ( Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michele Stafford) are pressuring Ashley to pretend to be interested in McCall again and get him to reveal anything he knows about Diane. Between Michael and the three frenemies who have joined together to take down Diane, it's possible that Tucker and Diane will be exposed. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next. You never know what surprises the writers have in store for the 50th year of the CBS Soap.