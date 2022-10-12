God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurity

God's storehouse feeds needy Danville school children WDBJ 7

Feeding the needy

In August God’s Storehouse in Danville began raising money for its Weekend Fill Up Campaign to support its Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program. which provides backpacks filled with food every Friday for elementary school students in need. Rachel McKinney, assistant director of God’s Storehouse told WDBJ 7 the following. “We do have a good feeding program in the public school system where they get the free breakfast and free lunch, but there are some gaps there for some kids who are showing up on Mondays exhibiting some signs of food insecurity,”

Food insecurity is a nice way of saying that kids are coming to school without having eaten properly over the weekend. The backpacks provided by the Weekend Fill Up campaign include enough food to last a child through the weekend. Unfortunately, not every instance of a hungry child is simply because there is a lack of money to purchase food. Hopefully, all the children are benefitting because there may be cases where a hungry parent takes some of the meal for themselves out of necessity. If addiction is involved someone in the home could result in the food being sold for drugs.

Helping the least of these

Gods Storehouse is doing the right thing by giving food to all the children in need and this will make a difference in the students' health as well as their concentration on their schoolwork. Mckinney said the backpacks contain "granola bars, trail mix, oatmeal packets, anything that they only need water and a microwave to be able to prepare. It’s things that they can eat right away,” added McKinney.

Thankfully the granola bars and trail mix don't need a microwave because not every home may have one. McKinney added that one in three children in Danville faces food insecurity which is pretty alarming. God’s Storehouse has raised $5,800 towards its goal of $35,000 which is what is needed in order to be able to feed 400 elementary school students for the entirety of the school year. Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate can find information on the organization's website.