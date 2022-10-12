Ann Flood who portrayed Nancy Carr on Edge of Night has died

Ann Flood as Nancy Carr Wikipedia

Iconic soap star dies at home

Actress Ann Flood who portrayed fan favorite Nancy Pollock Carr on Edge of Night passed away at age 87. She debuted on daytime as journalist Liz Fraser Allen on the short-lived soap From These Roots from 1958-61. She joined the EON cast in 1962 and remained through the transition from live taping to taped broadcasts as well as the soap's move from CBS to ABC. Nancy was beloved and considered the heroine of the soap opera.

On Edge of Night Nancy married Mike Carr (who was portrayed by three different actors) in 1963 and they remained together for 21 years through the end of the daytime drama. This couple is one of the longest soapp marriages to date that was not involved in divorce and remarriage. Soap fans today do not see strong and lasting marriages because the writers give every union a shelf life and couples no longer have stability. Nancy Carr was also the friend and mother figure that everyone wanted back in the day.

Flood was aregular performer on golden age live TV shows, including Sargeant Bilko. Armstrong Circle Theatre, Kraft Theater and The Philco Television Playhouse. She was also in various television commercials, including those for Good Seasons salad dressing.When Edge of Night came to an end in 1984, Flood was its "longest-serving cast member" according to Soaps in Depth.

The actress also portrayed Ella Hobbs on Search for Tomorrow, Rose Livingston on Another World, Bitsy Davidson on All My Children Helen Guthrie on One Life to Live, and Ruth Mansfield on As The World Turns. She also guest-starred in one episode of The Cosby Show and had the role of Polly Windsor in the 1988 film Mystic Pizza.