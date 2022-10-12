Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96

Mrs. Potts and Angels Lansbury Disney wiki People screenshots

A legend has left us

Iconic actress Angela Lansbury died peacefully in her Los Angels home on Tuesday at age 96. She was well known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote and also starred on Broadway in Gypsy and Mame. One of her most enduring roles was providing the voice for Mrs. Potts in the Disney animated classic Beauty and the Beast

NBC News reported the following:“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement.

In 2016 Lansbury sang the hit song again for Disney's 25-year celebration of the hit movie and Paige O'Hara who portrayed Belle told the audience that Lansbury had recorded the song "Beauty and the Beast" in a single take by saying the following.

"I remember the day we were in the recording studio with the amazing Broadway singers in the background chorus and the amazing [New York Philharmonic] orchestra," O'Hara said. "And then Ms. Lansbury — who I have admired my whole life — came in after being up all night [...] and was a trooper. We were all worried she would be too exhausted and then she comes out and sings 'Beauty and the Beast' in one take."

A career that spanned nine decades

Angela Lansbury's career spanned nine decades in television, screen, and theater from her role in Gaslight in 1944 to Glass Onion in 2022.