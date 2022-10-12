Esme on General Hospital the possibilities are astounding

Esme Prince ABC General Hospital Screenshot

Will Esme remain in control?

Monday on General Hospital the residents of Port Charles were stunned to find out that Oz Haggerty (Max Faugno) was the latest victim of the hook killer. At thend of the episode Esme Prince (Avery Kristen) Pohl showed up at Wyndemere because she need money. After a few threats back and forth with Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) Esme opened her coat and proved that viewers and spoilers were correct and she is pregnant.

There are so many possibilities where Esme is concerned and the first order of business is her insistence that she is not the hook killer. When Nikolas accused her of killing Oz and the others she sounded almost as if she were telling the truth. If she is not the killer then who else would have a grudge against Ava Cassadine (Maura West), Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) and Oz?

Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) can walk and talk but he would never hurt Ava and the clues that once pointed to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) now seem to suggest Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is the common link. The next thing to consider is what will happen between Esme and Nikolas. If he kills her in a fit of anger then the truth about her mother will not come to light.

What will be the fate of Esme and her baby?

General Hospital fans have been waiting a long time for the puzzle pieces to be put together. Trina has been waiting to see Esme get what she deserves and viewers want the same. Spoilers for Wednesday tease that Ms. Prince will believe the baby is her ticket to freedom and she and Nik will have a heated exchange. In the end the Prince will gain the upper hand.

How will Nikolas gain control of the situation with his possible baby mama and will he be able to maintain the upper hand? How will General Hospital finally get rid of Esme and will she actually give birth? Does the baby belong to Nikolas, Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) or someone else? Be sure to tune in and find out what happens next.