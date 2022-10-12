Upgrade your Iphone for your mental wellness

Iphone 8 and Iphone 13 Iphonearena screenshot

Your Iphone issues are not your imagination

If you are an Iphone user your money will be well invested when you upgrade and your mental wellness will appreciate it. I have been using an Iphone 8 for many years. I first had my own and when I dropped it so much it was cracked in certain spots and no longer usable. The microphone stopped working and I had to use the speaker which also eventually went out. I had to use headphones which was inconvenient. I thought I was just clumsy and did not desire to put money into another phone only to have the same thing happen again.

I had no choice but ti begin using my husband's Iphone8 rather than purchase a new one after he passed away. We both had issues with our individual phone would slide off tables on it's own but I used his anyway and became very frustrated. I dropped it and it fell by itself many times just like my previous device and I ended up using headphones again because the microphone and later the speakers stopped working.

When my oldest son upgraded he gave me his old Iphone8 and again I had problems. I thought I was just accident prone because because again the phone would easily slip out of my hands or slide off tables on its own. Once again the speakers went out and the only way anyone could hear me was using headphones which was a headache. I kept misplacing them, forgetting to charge them or losing them and I found I was often frustrated.

Iphone 8 and Iphone 13 Apple Iphones screenshot

An upgrade might ease your mind

My youngest son began telling me that I needed an upgrade but I hesitated. I had heard that Iphones were programmed to only last a certain length of time in order to force you to upgrade.While I agree that you should not have to update a phone every year, I do believe that if you have an Iphone 8 or lower it will be beneficial for your mental wellness to upgrade at some point.

If your Iphone slips and slides on it's own it's probably because of the glass back on the Iphone8 If you are dropping your phone a lot the reason is probably because the phone is slender and hard to grip and not because you are clumsy. I only found this out after I upgraded to an Iphone 13 and held it for the first time. The 13 is made from aluminum and not glass and is at least a half inch thicker than the 8.

It felt good to actually hold it the phone in my hand and not feel as if I was losing my grip. My new Iphone also has a brighter screen which is wonderful for aging eyes. My new phone does not slide when ringing or vibrating and it does not slip off tables on it's own which gives me a sigh of relief. I love that I can grip it in my hand and feel secure that it will not fall.

Please note this article is not a criticism of the Iphone 8 and neither is it promoting Iphone 13. This story is to let people know that the problems they are having might be solved by an upgrade but only you can decide which model and how much you are willing to pay.