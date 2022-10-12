Trick or treat to trunk or treat on Halloween began in church but is utilized by the secular world

Trunk or treat began in church Trunk or treat screenshot

Christians borrow from the secular world

Some Christians are crying foul because they say the secular world has once again taken an idea that was Christ centered and are using it while leaving Jesus out. Many churches today give out treats on Halloween from trunks of vehicles in parking lots which is called Trunk or Treat as an alternative to Trick or Treat. The purpose is to keep boys and girls from participating in what has been referred to as "Devil's night." Christmas and Easter both came from believers in Christ trying to stop pagan celebrations.

Christmas began when Christians desired to win pagans to Christ and they chose to celebrate His birth on December 25 to overshadow the winter solstice. Over time people began saying the 25th of the twelfth month was Christ's actual birth date but that is not accurate. Easter or Resurrection Sunday was begun because Christians again wanted to remove focus from a pagan observance, the Spring Equinox and draw attention to the Resurrection of Christ.

How Trunk or treat began

For centuries Halloween was observed by children dressing up and going door to door shouting "Trick or Treat." During the 1990s many churches desired just like with Christmas and Easter to get the focus off of what they considered evil and teach children the love of Christ. They hosted parties in the fellowship hall or basements of the church buildings and called it Hallelujah Night or Harvest Night. Over time this evolved into giving out candy from the trunks of vehicles in parking lots and was dubbed Trunk or Treat.

Some people, however, have said they do not care for Trunk or Treat and long for the days when children were going door to door but those days are over. A world that is growing increasingly dangerous along with COVID 19 have changed the way Halloween is observed.There are Christians who don't like the fact that the secular world hijacks ideas that began as a way to spread the gospel of Jesus and use the method while kicking Christ. Be that as it may Trunk or Treat is growing in the Roanoke Valley and continues to be embraced by those who want to keep children off the streets for whatever reason.