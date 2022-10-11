Kickin it Raw presents drive thru trunk or treat in Roanoke

Trunk or treat Unsplash

Trunk or Treat in Roanoke

Kickin it Raw began as a social media podcast on Facebook Live and they have over 50 podcasts on various social media platforms. They also have a growing fan base of loyal supporters and viewers interested in their focus on self healing and self growth. Kickin it Raw is announcing that it will be presenting its second annual drive through Trunk or Treet from 5-7 pm on October 29 at 2911 Hershberger Rd. which is in the old Dollar General building between Burlington and Big Lots.

The way the October 31 festivities are observed today have evolved from the 1960s and 1970s when children went door to door in their neighborhoods just like the Peanuts cartoon characters in the animated classic Its the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. Back then everything took place on the 31st unless Halloween fell on a Sunday. Out of respect for the church many would trick or treat on Saturday and due to confusion some people put out candy on Saturday and Sunday and children would get double treats. Trunk or Treat first began in churches where the idea was to get the children's minds off of evil and to focus on the love of Jesus.

Trunk or treat Trunk or treat screenshot

In Roanoke in 2022 there will be churches and organizations offering Trunk or Treat where children obtain candy and treats from the trunks of parked vehicles or from indoor parties and festivities. Please look for annoouncments as there is nothing uniform and each organization will be giving out candy on different days.

The world has changed a lot from the days when children went in groups throughout their own neighborhood as well as others on October 31 looking for treats. Increasing concern about crime, COVID-19, and missing children all are factors in why parents desire to get their kids off the streets on Halloween and into safe environments. Be sure to check out Kickin it Raw on October 29 and be safe if you decide to participate in trunk or treat.