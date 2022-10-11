Is there any way Diane can avoid humiliation and be run out of Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?

Diane Jenkins Soaps.com screenshot

Y&R fans ask why Diane returned

The fate of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) seems certain on The Young and the Restless and fans wonder why the show bothered to bring her back at all. She showed her true colors when she deceived ALlie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) in order to impress Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman. Some fans are wondering why Diane returned to Genoa City if only to be humiliated and run out of town on a rail.

At first, Y&R viewers were sympathetic when Nikki Neman (Melody Scott Thomas) Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) began plotting to send Diane packing but not anymore. Diane has had several opportunities to come clean to Jack and Kyle Abbott ( Michael Mealor) but continues to lie. Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) knew Diane was alive and well in LA but because of his own issues with the residents of Genoa City he kept this to himself.

Is there a point to Diane being in Genoa City?

Spoilers now say a mystery man from Ms. Jenkins's past will soon come to town which will cause her more problems. On Tuesday Kyle asked his mother to tell him the truth about her relationship with Tucker and she lied that it was all in the past. Fans of The Young and the Restless know the truth will eventually be revealed and Diane will lose all the ground she has gained so what is the point?

Is it possible that Walters's return to The Young and the Restless was not about her character but giving Mealor more air time as Kyle? One year ago this month Hunter King (then Summer Newman) and her cast mate both exited the CBS soap for greener pastures. King has been successful on television and in film but Michael never once indicated he had found any other acting jobs.

Diane's return may have been more about Kyle

Mealor returned to The Young and the Restless and Summer was recast with Allison Lanier and the couple has been front and center ever since. Skyle has many fans who were troubled when they left the canvas so Y&R is to going to break them up at least not now. Without Diane in the picture to vex Phyllis life for the newlyweds would be pretty boring.

At some point, all of the secrets will come out and there will probably be no way for Diane to remain in Genoa City. She will probably lose her job in addition to Jack and Kyle being disappointed in her. Perhaps the writers have some grand scheme of redemption for Diane and she will become a beloved member of the town but right now it does not look that way. The Young and the Restless viewers can only stay tuned and watch it all play out.