The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Diane lies to Kyle and it will cost her

Kyle and Diane Soaps She Knows Y&R scfreenshot

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) gave his mother Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) the opportunity to come clean and she blew it. Instead of being honest, she redirected and now her son is suspicious. Kyle told his mom that Phyllis suspects that her connection to to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) was not left behind in Genoa City long past and Dinae became defensive.

Diane went on and on about how everyone is against her but she never denied the accusations that Kyle's mother-in-law made and he noticed it. Kyle has given her an opportunity to set the record straight because he desires a fresh start with his mom but now he is doubting her. Diane lied that her connection to Tucker is in the past and it will eventually cost her the relationship she desires with her son and grandson.

Phyllis and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomass Scott) will be pushing Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) to warm up to Tucker and find out what really has been going on between home and Diane. Spoilers indicate that a new man is coming to Genoa City who was a part of Diane's past so the walls are beginning to close in on her. Nickki and Phyllis suspect Tucker's limo is the one she was seen riding around in but this new character could put a different perspective on things.

The bottom line on The Young and the Restless is that Diane's lies are about to catch up with her and Phyllis will be able to gloat that she was right all along. Sadly Kyle's heart will be broken and he will regret ever giving his mom a second chance. Spoilers and fans are wondering why Diane returned only to be humiliated and possibly leave town again.