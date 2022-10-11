Will Prince Harry revise his book or will it never be published?

Prince Harry and Lilibet Sussex Royal screenshot

When it comes to Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex the one thing you can count on is for reports about his life to contradict each other. There is now controversy over what is actually taking place regarding Harry's memoir. Last week it was said that Harry desperately wanted to revise his book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

News outlets speculated that there were things the prince said about the royal family that he desired to remove but now come reports that Harry only wanted to update certain issues to make sure they are listed in the past tense now that his grandmother has passed away. There is also speculation by royal expert Tina Brown that King Charles will pay off the publishers and refund them the advance they had given Prince Harry and his book will never see the light of day.

There have also been news reports that King Charles is waiting for the book to be published before he decides whether or not to officially name Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet officially a prince and princess. So what is the public to believe? Is the king waiting for the book to be released before making a decision about his grandchildren or is he actively trying to stop it from hitting store shelves?

Is Prince Harry "desperately" attempting to rewrite damaging things in the book he said about the royal family or is he only revising certain aspects to make them past tense since his grandmother passed away? The only way to know for certain is to wait and see which way things work out. In the meantime, there will no doubt be more conflicting tales so stay tuned for more royal drama.