Roanoke Valley churches raised $13,000 in Crop Walk

Local churches unite for a cause

Roanoke Valley Crop Walk WSLS 10 Screenshot

Churches in the Roanoke Valley came together over the weekend in the Crop Walk for Hunger and raised $13,000. One participant, Janet Chisolm said she had been participating in the event since before she could walk, and today she is one of the coordinators. The walk took place on Sunday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Chisolm says locally the funds remain with the Community Solutions Center which is a part of Southwest Virginia Community Center.

Wes Childress the director of marketing and communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia told WSLS that about 140,000 people in the Star City area which is about one in eight deal with food insecurity. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will remain with Southwest Virginia and the rest will go to fight hunger throughout the United States. He also said that the walk is also about standing alongside those who are in need.

Southwest Virginia Foodbank assists those in need

Feeding Southwest Virginia says its mission is to "nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity".O The website indicates that more than $33 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled through a network of 380 partner feeding programs a 26-county, 9 city region of Southwest Virginia that provide food or meals to those who are in need.

The program benefits those who do not have access to a grocery store, are unable to obtain healthy food, or have been eating from convenience stores. The money from this effort also assists those affected by natural disasters.